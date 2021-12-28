TEZOS 2022 Price Prediction: TEZOS looks to continue its range-bound behavior

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is consolidating as the bulls and bears fight for a breakout. In the consolidation period right now, the 20MA is acting as a support, and the 50MA is acting as a resistance. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the support or head towards the resistance. First, the MACD shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal, but the MACD line changes its direction and can head towards the signal line soon. If the cross is complete, then it will be bearish. It will be a sell signal for the traders. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 48, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA is below the 50MA, and the 50MA is below the 100MA, which means the moving average shows a bearish move.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO