ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

TEZOS 2022 Price Prediction: TEZOS looks to continue its range-bound behavior

By Antonio K Smith
themarketperiodical.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTEZOS price has been range-bound and looks to remain so for the next few trading sessions. TEZOS price is trading within a range of $ 4.60 and$ 6.10 at the moment. The coin has been trading consistently above the mean line of the Bollinger bands. The coin is now trading at...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

AVAX 2022 Price Prediction: AVAX testing 20 days Moving Average level on the daily chart

AVAX coin broke the descending triangle to move upwards to the level of $ 127. Coin in a downward parallel channel on the hourly charts. AVAX coin price broke out from the descending triangle pattern formed earlier this month after the formation of a piercing pattern as analyzed in one of my previous articles. After hitting the resistance line of the descending triangle the coin made a definitive directional change and reached the level of $ 130 before forming resistance at that level. The coin is now testing the 20-day Moving Average indicator for support. The coin fell below the 20/50 day Moving average recently but made a comeback above the Moving averages. The coin is now again facing the moving average test. The coin has weak support at the level of $ 100 and the next support lies at the baseline of the descending triangle at $ 78.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

FLOW Price Analysis: Does FLOW Crypto Price Consolidation Coming To End?

FLOW coin price has been consolidating in a narrow range and can soon see a strong upside momentum. In contrast, the asset has observed a drop of more than 3%. Technical indicators of FLOW are hinting towards a downside move and may hit a new low. Meanwhile, FLOW/BTC pair might also hit a low floor in the future.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Maker Coin Price Analysis: Will MKR Coin Price Hit $2000 Before A Rebound?

MKR coin price has seen a fall from the consolidation to a lower level in the future. Meanwhile, Maker has seen a loss of more than 3%. Technical indicators of MKR are currently favoring the bears for the future. Meanwhile, MKR/BTC pair has not seen any significant loss in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Kusama Price Analysis:- The bulls failed to break the resistance, and bears came in. will the bulls make a comeback, or the bears will break the support?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is consolidating as the bulls and bears fight for a breakout. In the consolidation period right now, the 20MA is acting as a support, and the 50MA is acting as a resistance. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the support or head towards the resistance. First, the MACD shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal, but the MACD line changes its direction and can head towards the signal line soon. If the cross is complete, then it will be bearish. It will be a sell signal for the traders. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 48, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA is below the 50MA, and the 50MA is below the 100MA, which means the moving average shows a bearish move.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsi#Vwap
Forbes

Up 13% Last Month, Pure Storage Stock Looks Unlikely To Continue Its Rally

Pure Storage Inc. stock (NYSE: PSTG) is up 13% in just one month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little under 4%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned 6.6% and 6%, beating the market on both occasions. Pure Storage reported improved Q3 ’22 earnings in late November (PSTG’s fiscal year ends in January), with revenue rising from $411 million in Q3 ’21 to $563 million in Q3 ’22. Cost of sales and operating expenses rose at a slower rate, and this saw the operating loss shrink from $65 million to $18 million over this period. Lower taxes outweighed a rise in the outstanding share count, leading to EPS rising from -$0.28 in Q3 ’21 to -$0.10 in Q3 ’22.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos price prediction: XTZ shies away from $5.2

Tezos price prediction appears to be bullish. The strongest resistance is present at $5.03. The strongest support is present at $4.48. The Tezos price prediction appears to be following a somewhat bullish trend. On December 27, 2021, the price of XTZ experienced a colossal rise which resulted in the price going from $4.9 to $5.16; after this, it started to fluctuate between $5 and $5.1. On December 28, 2021, the price experienced a flash crash which brought the price down to $4.8 before gradually declining again to $4.7, which is the current price of XTZ/USD.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Vechain price analysis: VET continues looking for support below $0.089 after a strong bearish collision

Vechain price analysis is bearish today. Support for VET/USD is present at $0.086. Resistance is found at $0.094. The Vechain price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency is facing loss once again as a heavy sell-off has been observed today. The price improved significantly in the last week, and the trend line was continuously upwards since 21st December, but today a major decline in price has been reported. Though a bullish interval was also observed in the day, and opportunities appeared for the upside, the bears returned more aggressive. The price has been dragged down to $0.089 as a consequence of the downtrend.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD bullish for the next 24 hours

Tezos price analysis is bullish today. The Tezos price analysis reveals that the bulls have established firm support at $4.50, allowing buyers to start a rise above $4.600. The market sentiment is bullish, suggesting an increase in the short term. The Tezos price analysis suggests that the XTZ/USD pair is...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Market Continues Hovering at $4,000

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. We now have that the ETH/USD daily chart that the crypto-economic market continues hovering at $4,000 trading level within the bearish correction channel trend lines. The 50-day SMA trend line places closely beneath the value line and, the 14-day SMA trend line is nearly placed above them in the bearish correction channels. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region, attempting to point southbound. That indicates that depression may soon take up the marketplace.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Tezos Price Analysis: Is XTZ Crypto Price Ready To Jump Beyond The Moon?

XTZ crypto price is currently hovering in between a specific range and can soon jump beyond the moon. It has observed a gain of more than 5% in the intraday session. Tezos coin price technical indicators are gearing up for a new rally and can soon surpass to a new high. In contrast, XTZ/BTC pair has seen an upside momentum of 8%
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy