BAT coin 2022 Price Prediction: BAT coin trading close to its resistance zone
By Antonio K Smith
themarketperiodical.com
1 day ago
BAT coin trading close to $ 1.40 level, this is key for any directional change in the coin. Coin trading below 20/50/100 day MA, but looks to reverse this. Crucial supports at $ 1.20 and $ 1.00 for the coin. BAT coin has failed to break the resistance zone...
ICX coin price has been observing a downside pattern and can soon see a new high in the future. ICON has seen a dip of more than 14% in the past 24 hours. ICON technical indicators are currently favoring the bears. In contrast, ICX/BTC has also seen a dip of more than 12%
VeChain token formed a support level at $ 0.0850 on the hourly charts. Stochastic oscillator hints at bullishness for the coin on the daily chart. MACD indicates bullishness ahead on the hourly charts. VeChain token is playing around a key support level over the last week at $ 0.08. This...
TRON Price has been on a downtrend for more than a month. Coin breaks lower band of VWAP indicator on the hourly chart. Coin trading between lower Bollinger Band and mean line. TRON price has been on a downward trend with pullbacks at various levels consistently. When such a pattern is occurring there is always a possibility of a complex pullback where if the coin breaks the immediate resistance the coin will show a bullish reversal. But, the coin also could consolidate at this level as it is close to a long-term support level. The coin has been trading below the mean level of the Bollinger Bands indicator, trading above the -2 standard deviation line and below the mean level. The coin’s behavior around the support of $ 0.075 is key for future price action. The coin has formed weak resistances at $ 0.83, $ 0.93, and $ 0.98 levels. The coin has strong resistance at $ 0.122.
MKR coin price has seen a fall from the consolidation to a lower level in the future. Meanwhile, Maker has seen a loss of more than 3%. Technical indicators of MKR are currently favoring the bears for the future. Meanwhile, MKR/BTC pair has not seen any significant loss in the past 24 hours.
Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is consolidating as the bulls and bears fight for a breakout. In the consolidation period right now, the 20MA is acting as a support, and the 50MA is acting as a resistance. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the support or head towards the resistance. First, the MACD shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal, but the MACD line changes its direction and can head towards the signal line soon. If the cross is complete, then it will be bearish. It will be a sell signal for the traders. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 48, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA is below the 50MA, and the 50MA is below the 100MA, which means the moving average shows a bearish move.
ADA crypto reverses its previous bearish trend and rallies to attain its pre-crash price. The coin’s CMP performs 3.92% better than yesterday’s closing price. The token may become volatile during the intraday session, but has the chance to perform bullish in the long run, says the indicators. Cardano’s...
TEZOS price has been range-bound and looks to remain so for the next few trading sessions. TEZOS price is trading within a range of $ 4.60 and$ 6.10 at the moment. The coin has been trading consistently above the mean line of the Bollinger bands. The coin is now trading at the upper band of the Bollinger bands indicator, having said that the coin has formed a bearish candle after making contact with the upper band. RSI indicator hints at bullishness with the signal line below the indicator line. The coin may be expected to move up to the resistance level of $ 6.10.
ATOM’s crypto price continues to stay above the stagnant zone on the hourly chart. ATOM’s CMP has decremented by 7% since yesterday but outperforms the last week’s run by 22.6%. Cosmos has the ability to harness the bullish momentum for the next month only if the indicators...
VGX coin price has seen a strong breakout and may soon see sustainability for a new high. It has seen a gain of more than 16% in the past 24 hours. Technical indicators of the Voyager token suggest a strong upside momentum in the price for the future. Meanwhile, VGX/BTC pair has seen an upside of more than 13%.
UMA token price bearish trend is coming to an end and the asset may soon see a huge high. It is ready to see a jump beyond $15. UMA coin technical indicators hint towards a consolidated range for the future. In contrast, UMA/BTC pair has seen an upside of more than 6%
Bitcoin Cash Coin 2022 Price Prediction, after trading sideways near the central support zone, bulls can consider it a strong demand zone for the upcoming year 2022. BCH is trading below its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200, while bulls are trying to suppress its short-term moving average line of 20-day.
MINA’s crypto price aims to recover bullish after staying under the bearish influence for some time. It has CMP better than yesterday’s closing price by 6.26%. However, the sudden rise in the selling volume may put the coin in danger. After popping its head out of bearish momentum,...
Uniswap coin’s price aims for a climb out of December’s pit after its fall during the same time frame. The token enjoyed an inclination in its weekly performance by 32.71%. UNI to continue its bullish climb till it reaches its first threshold. Uniswap’s market price has climbed along...
ZIL coin price is stuck between a range of $ 0.058 and $ 0.075. RSI hints at bearishness as the coin is overbought at the moment. $0.075 price point key for coins behavior in upcoming trading periods. ZIL coin price has been on a downward trend and is trying to...
Algorand crypto price pushes its luck for attaining bullish sentiment over the chart. ALGO token’s CMP has managed to perform 18% better than last week’s closing range. Its current attempt may turn desperate as per the indicators, as mentioned below. Algorand token’s price comes out of last week’s...
NEM price is showing bullish tendencies to get back into the range between the neck and headline of the reverse head and shoulder pattern. NEM price has been in a consolidation phase after a short uptrend. The coin looks to be in a consolidation phase after the fall from the levels of $ 0.240. The coin had formed a reverse head and shoulder pattern This pattern being a bullish signal resulted in the coin shooting to the level of $ 0.240. After the rally the coin made a steep fall at the resistance level of $ 0.24 (this resistance level was formed before the head and shoulder pattern during early September). The coin failed to take support at the neckline of the pattern at $ 0.185 and took support at around $ 0.12. The coin is now trading in the consolidation range between $ 0.12 and $ 0.135 which is the headline of the head and shoulder pattern. If the coin manages to break the resistance level it’ll trade in the range between headline and neckline of the pattern.
SAND token price shows a bullish rally in motion after the triangle breakout. The SAND/BTC pair trades at 0.0001323 BTC with a rise of 2.14%. The 24-hour volume of the token is $2 Billion, indicating a 15% rise. The SAND token price rose more than 35% in the past week....
OMG price charts indicate the consolidation phase for the coin. After breaking the flag pattern the coin fell steeply and started consolidating. OMG price is in a consolidation phase at the level it was prior to the short bull run during the month of August. The coin formed a bullish flag formation between October and early November. The coin broke the support level of the flag and made fall to the level it was prior to the flag formation. The volumes for the coincoij also have dried up. The coin has now been in the consolidation phase for close to a month. The MACD indicator indicates mild bullishness with the histograms giving a bullish bias.
Filecoin price downside momentum is pushing the price to a lower level and may hit the next support level. In contrast, FIL value has seen a drop down of more than 1.8%. FIL technical indicators are currently not on the favorable side. Meanwhile, FIL/BTC pair is also down by more than 0.8%
VET token price action shows a bullish recovery as the price has grown 20% in the past week. The VET/BTC pair trades at 0.00000183 BTC with a rise of 0.57%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $250 million, indicating a 40% fall. The VET token price rose after...
Comments / 0