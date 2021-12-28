ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The B.O.B. closes early

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe doors of the B.O.B. have closed in downtown Grand Rapids. The business posted...

CBS Austin

Deep Eddy Pool experiencing mechanical issues, will be closed in early Jan. for repairs

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Parks and Recs announced the Deep Eddy Pool is experiencing mechanical issues with a well pump and will need to be closed for several days next year. The pool located at 401 Deep Eddy Avenue will close off to the public beginning Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and is expected to reopen on Saturday, January 8, once the repairs are complete.
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Economy
Hardy Acquires Bonham Agency

Steve Bonham has been in the insurance business for 45 years. That will change slightly when he semi-retires and his competitor and good friend Joel Hardy purchases his business and building on First Street. Hardy will use the name Hardy-Bonham Insurance Agency and it will be somewhat business as usual....
HARRISON, MI
Sacramento has the 15th highest price to rent ratio in the US

Canonical URL: https://diversyfund.com/blog/cities-with-the-highest-price-to-rent-ratios/. Commercial real estate investments platform DiversyFund calculated the 15 cities with the highest PTR ratio, using May 2021 data from Zillow. Cities with the highest price-to-rent ratios. Real estate investors looking for a strong rental market would do well to consider markets with a high price-to-rent (PTR)...
SACRAMENTO, CA

