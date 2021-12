The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with Covid-19 surpassed 5,000 for the first time in nine months on Monday amid a pandemic surge attributed to the omicron variant. All told, 5,526 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 in New York, up almost 28% from a week ago when there were 4,328 in the hospital, according to state Health Department data.

