Nobody Ever Remembers The Second-Worst Nuclear Incident That Happened 30 Years Before Chernobyl

Rep. Crenshaw of Texas said on the Hold These Truths podcast that liberals' aversion to nuclear energy is a result of the HBO miniseries Chernobyl and Homer Simpson working in a nuclear power plant on The Simpsons. “They don’t like nuclear because they watch The Simpsons or Chernobyl," he said. "It’s nonsense."
An unverified report claimed that Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are about to end their 46-year marriage life after the former US president began dealing with health issues. A recent edition of the Globe claimed that the Clintons are calling it quits. Bill reportedly realized he needs a change following his recent health issues.
Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
My Partner Wants To Let Our 7-Year-Old Decorate The Christmas Cake. "It was suggested that I make our favorite cake and that our 7-year-old decorate it. My partner thought it would be enjoyable and affirming for our daughter, and added that my own cake decoration skills aren't anything special anyway."
The political kingmaker retired in 2017 after having played key roles in shaping both the Senate and Nevada politics. In 2013, Tesla CEO Elon Musk paid almost $1 million for a 1976 Lotus Esprit submarine car that was featured in the 1977 James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me". Years after the film released, the car had been missing until discovered under blankets in an unclaimed storage unit by a couple in Long Island, New York.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the world’s richest person with a net worth of about $300 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. In just over a decade, Tesla has gone from a one-car company that almost went bankrupt to becoming the world’s most valuable automaker. However, while millions around the world celebrate Elon Musk, not many people know the origin of Tesla and how the company got its name.
Mash that cancel button before you get billed. New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. "We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist.
Grab yourself a slurpee and settle in for a weird conspiracy story that will blow your curiosity door wide open. This month, the world could have been celebrating the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, vaccine apartheid and restricted production continue to fuel the spread of the coronavirus.
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”
