Depleted Toronto Raptors Could Get Reinforcements vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso
 16 hours ago
Lately, the Toronto Raptors have been dealing with a ton of setbacks. Like many NBA teams, the Raptors have been strongly affected by the COVID-19 virus as numerous players are either currently in the health and safety protocol or working their way out of it.

Going into Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors have 12 players listed on their injury report. Three guys are questionable, while a couple are probable to play.

Meanwhile, the remaining seven players will stay off the court on Tuesday night against the Sixers. While the Raptors are in a tough spot, either way, they could benefit from getting a few guys back on Tuesday.

Who is Trending Towards Playing?

Raptors standouts Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. were initially questionable going into the matchup. However, as the day progressed, they were both upgraded to probable, which means there's a good chance they'll play.

As for Previous Achiuwa, Khem Birch, and Malachi Flynn, they are all questionable.

Who's out For the Raptors?

While Toronto could get some reinforcements, they will still face the Sixers without a handful of key players.

OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Isaac Bonga, Justin Champagnie, Goran Dragic, David Johnson, and Fred VanVleet were all ruled out in advance.

Fortunately for Toronto, the Sixers have struggled playing against shorthanded opponents lately. While they've missed a few key reserves over the last couple of weeks, the Sixers have been relatively healthy but still struggling to defeat undermanned opponents.

The Sixers will enter Tuesday night's game as the favorites, but Philadelphia has learned quite a few times this year not to play down to an opponent. And they'll especially want to avoid doing that on Tuesday as Toronto is slowly getting healthier as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

