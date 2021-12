Kyle Allen should be under center for the Washington Football Team to close out the season. In Week 16, the Washington Football Team took one of the most humiliating losses of the season – for any team. Just a few weeks ago they held a wild card spot. Now they are on a three-game losing streak following a 56-14 defeat (that featured quarterback Taylor Heinicke getting benched for Kyle Allen late in the contest) at the hands of their rival Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO