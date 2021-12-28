ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

How 3D Printed Homes Are About to Shake the Boise Market

By Hannah
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho housing market better watch out cause 3D homes are here. As of December 2021, history was made with the first owner-occupied 3D-printed home. Built and funded by Habitat for Humanity, this home is changing the game on how houses are (no longer just will) be built. What is...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

C’mon Boise, Break Down Your Boxes

My man called it. We knew that the cardboard recycling center was going to be overflowing after Christmas, but common Boise. It takes like 1 minute or less to break down a box and make it flat giving the bins WAY more room for more boxes. This overflowing mess just leaves more unnecessary work for the employees. With some of the massive boxes that are just thrown in with no effort in squishing, stomping or breaking down, like 20 flat boxes could fit in their place.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Snow Shoveling Safety Tips

Surprise! It does snow in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two months, February is Heart Awareness Month.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Most Popular Baby Names in Idaho This Year

This year has been crazy, but it didn't stop the Idaho babies from coming! So, we took a deep dive and looked into all the research around the most popular baby names in Idaho this year. The research. Thanks to this article from babynames.com, we were able to find the...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Homes Available in The Treasure Valley for Under $100K

It’s no secret in the Treasure Valley that the home market is “wild”. It’s one of the hot-button topics in town and as someone who just went through the house hunting search, I can certainly tell you that the market is brutal. Let’s keep in mind, though, that it is the holiday season and we’re here to help you save money. Whether it’s starting from scratch with a storage unit (hear us out!) or a starter house to get the ball rolling, we have broken down the homes you can get into right now for under $100,000. Sound impossible? Let’s get started!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

What Happens To The Grove Plaza Tree After Christmas?

How much do you know about the Grove Plaza Christmas Tree? After reading an article about the life of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in New York, I was inspired to find out as much as I could about Boise's official Christmas Tree that sits downtown. The Rockefeller Center tree's wood is used to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Each board has a picture of the tree and the year it was displayed. Unfortunately, the Grove Plaza tree's afterlife isn't quite as impressive. However, it does provide help for those in need.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Rental Home#Building Materials#Habitat For Humanity#Historic Boise Home Built#Selling For
107.9 LITE FM

Why Treasure Valley’s Sunsets Are The Best and Where To See Them

The sunsets in the Treasure Valley really are outstanding. I was driving just last night with my man Kris, heading east on 84 going through Nampa just after 7. He literally said "It looks like we are driving into a painting." Sometimes the bright pinks, oranges and reds are enough to take your breath away. I wanted to know more about two things, first... WHY are the sunsets so extra beautiful here Idaho and the treasure valley and what causes them to be so much better here than other places?
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

A LITE-FM Christmas Wish for George

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union. Misty wrote to us about her new co-worker, George. George served as a special combat soldier and with personal detachment training. While serving during the war in Afghanistan, he was one of the brave service members acting as a personal bodyguard for high-ranking government officials, Afghani officials and acting generals as they made their way through dangerous corridors. George was the reason that many of these folks made it home to their families safe and sound.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Where to Get The Best Bloody Mary’s In Idaho

Winter feels like Bloody Mary time to me. Maybe because if its dark color, or thick, spicy goodness. The right Bloody Mary can be an entire meal if done right and I have been on the hunt for the best Bloody Mary in the Treasure Valley. I know a lot of people use it for a hangover cure, I just like how they taste. Here are a few faves that I have found in my search. What am I missing? Where am I missing? Don't be selfish and not share where to get a killer bloody mary. If you choose to make one at home here is the ingredients of a common, classic take on the cocktail. Vodka, tomato juice, and other spices and flavorings including Worcestershire sauce, hot sauces, garlic, herbs, horseradish, celery, olives, salt, black pepper, lemon juice, lime juice and celery salt.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
107.9 LITE FM

A LITE-FM Christmas Wish for Brittany

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union. Carrie wrote to us about her daughter, Brittany who unfortunately experienced something too many people in the Treasure Valley are experiencing. Carrie and Brittany rented a house together so that Carrie could help Brittany with her four kids. In April, they received the news that the house they were living in had been sold and that they would have to find somewhere else to live.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Free Furnishing: Facebook Marketplace Finds in the Treasure Valley

It's quite easy and scary how quickly one can break the bank during the holiday season. It's important to save money where you can when buying a home so we decided to help you furnish your home for free. That's right, we did all of the leg work for you and dove into the Facebook Marketplace to find the best "free finds" that can get you started on your way to furnishing your new home! Let's dive in!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Hearts of Gold in The Treasure Valley

It’s easy to forget that there’s good in the world, right? We regularly read wild headlines or see crazy things flood our timeline and often don’t think twice. If anything, a lot of us are thinking “oh boy what craziness is happening today?”. Your faith in...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

5 Places Near Boise Where You Can Buy Those Trendy Hot Cocoa Bombs

Believe it or not, this TikTok trend was actually born in Boise!. You've done the big shopping for your family members and close friends, but the clock is ticking on picking up small gifts for co-workers or gift exchange with groups you're part of. Hot cocoa bombs are PERFECT for those occasions! If you've never tried one, they're a big chocolate sphere packed with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and other treats. When you pour warm milk over them, they explode! Videos of these yummy creations have racked up millions of views on TikTok.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Family Wins on America’s Funniest Home Videos

My 8 year old boy LOVES the show America's Funniest Home Videos. Although it has changed quite a lot since I was young, I vividly remember watching it often with my sisters. The show has been around for decades and is ABC's longest-running primetime entertainment show. With an updated set, logo (AFV!) and host the show still has new weekly episodes and thousands of Americans still sending in videos. AFV is on its 32nd season and has aired 700 episodes to date. It is now syndicated in over 50 countries around the world. The current host is Alfonso Ribeiro. Alfonso has a big list of Broadway and TV performances on his resume but is probably best known as Carlton Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy