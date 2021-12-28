ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVE Online recaps industry updates, winter events, and videos for Omega players

By Chris Neal
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEVE Online has once again pulled together the updates and news stories for the game over the month of December into one little video...

Genshin Impact players demand event weapon changes in 2.4 update

Genshin Impact players want miHoYo to rerelease event-exclusive weapons, which would enable new travelers to gain access to some incredibly strong items. While Genshin Impact’s rerun banners take the spotlight when it comes to the game’s rereleases, a number of players want miHoYo to add a way for event weapons to be obtained again. Not only are event weapons fairly strong, they usually have unique designs that set them apart from common items.
EVE Online Looks Back On 2021 In Winter Status Update

Looking back on the past and ahead to the future, CCP Games in a recent post to the EVE blog detailed the recent changes to hit New Eden, as well as what's to come. The big story that has dominated EVE Online for two years now has been the Scarcity Era and the undertaking to, as CCP puts it, "bring the economy into a healthy state, and to set the game up for a third decade." This has been a major talking point in nearly every interview we've conducted with the team since about 2019, as well as the focus in many of the updates and dev blogs throughout the last few years. CCP starts off by acknowledging the strain this has put on the players, especially as resource scarcity and both player and NPC-prompted war has depleted war stocks of alliances, big or small.
This Week on Xbox features winter events, updates and new Xbox Game Pass games

As expected Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week on Xbox series, bringing you the latest additions to the Xbox Game Pass as well as all the Xbox winter events that will be happening over the coming weeks. “This week we’re thrilled about the launch of The Gunk and One Hand Clapping, on top of chilly winter events in Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and more.” Halo Infinite is also now available via the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Check out the latest Xbox news below.
New World devs delay Winter Convergence event update

Many New World players expected the Winter Convergence event to have already begun, but devs have announced the December update will be on its way soon. New World’s much-anticipated patch 1.2 December update is set to bring a new Winter Convergence event and some exciting new changes to the Amazon Games’ MMO.
Overwatch Update 3.22 Brings Winter Wonderland 2021 Event To PS4

The Overwatch update 3.22 patch notes have been unwrapped by Blizzard today, which adds the Winter Wonderland 2021 event for players to tuck into. Read up on the latest Overwatch patch notes below to find out what’s new. SEASONAL EVENT: WINTER WONDERLAND 2021. Winter Wonderland returns with some festive...
Eve Online, Dauntless, And SoulWorker Celebrate The Holidays

Endure a lonely Christmas, test yourselves against ice storms in space, or test your mettle against a Frostwülf behemoth. These are just some of the things you can do for the holidays in SoulWorker, Eve Online, or Dauntless depending on your game of choice. All three games are currently celebrating the holidays in their own unique way and, of course, offering their own unique rewards.
GTA Online December 23 Weekly Update: Snow, Winter Surprise, & Deals

Last week, GTA Online's music-heavy 'The Contract' expansion replaced the traditional Weekly Update we see from Rockstar Games. This added new story content, a handful of new vehicles and weapons, and the largest Radio Station music update we've seen yet. It's a fantastic update, all things considered and offered up the perfect bit of content to draw in players who have avoided the phenomenom that is GTA Online so far.
GTA Online players hail The Contract update as “the best DLC yet”

GTA Online’s latest update, The Contract, takes players on a story-based thrill-ride with both GTA 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton and fans have high praise for the game’s all-new content. The world of GTA Online updates has become a familiar one over the last eight years. From new weapons...
Here's when GTA Online should finally get the snow-filled winter update

What makes the ongoing gameplay of GTA Online so compelling? It probably has something to do with how the game has evolved over time with its frequent updates. On the heels of The Contract DLC, Rockstar Games has begun teasing the new winter update, which features additional items and, of course, snow. But when does the update goes live and what can we expect from it?
Black Desert’s patch today ‘rebooted’ every single class in the game

The promised class overhaul update has arrived in Black Desert’s western PC version as of today. Reboots have come to literally every single one of the game’s classes, in addition to revamps for everyone’s movement, attack, and casting speed, so whatever you play, you’re going to want to thumb through the specifics before you charge on in to play and beclown yourself in combat because these patch notes are over 41,000 words long and you’ll forgive me if I’m not going to include them all right here. Bonus, many of the revamps include new faces and hair, so this isn’t just about weapons and skills.
Grab a Fiesta Online Amatheon Corruption pack to celebrate the holidays

Gamigo’s adorable MMO Fiesta Online is in the middle of its winter celebration, and in honor of the season, the studio has granted Massively OP keys for a voucher that unlocks a range of items, including Amatheons Corrupted Mask, Crixus Amatheon Mask, the Shadow Fox, the Red Summer Robe, and the Midnight Robe. Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!
Players Outraged by Ship Price in Star Citizen; Update Adds Unusual Event

Patch 3.16 for Star Citizen adds a new PvP mode, called Jumptown 2.0, mysterious wrecks and expands clashes in the atmosphere. However, controversy was sparked by a new ship, which, although able to accommodate half the players on the server, was priced at almost $300. After the last two major...
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis dresses up for Christmas and kicks off its new world trial

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Halpha, especially in Central City as Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has put up the Christmas decorations all around the central hub in the latest patch. The game’s latest AC Scratch Ticket also feels the holiday spirit with fluffy coats, a bikini (huh?), and a candelabra that you can have floating in front of your character’s chest (huh??).
