EVE Online recaps industry updates, winter events, and videos for Omega players

Looking back on the past and ahead to the future, CCP Games in a recent post to the EVE blog detailed the recent changes to hit New Eden, as well as what's to come. The big story that has dominated EVE Online for two years now has been the Scarcity Era and the undertaking to, as CCP puts it, "bring the economy into a healthy state, and to set the game up for a third decade." This has been a major talking point in nearly every interview we've conducted with the team since about 2019, as well as the focus in many of the updates and dev blogs throughout the last few years. CCP starts off by acknowledging the strain this has put on the players, especially as resource scarcity and both player and NPC-prompted war has depleted war stocks of alliances, big or small.

