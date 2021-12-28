ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

How 3D Printed Homes Are About to Shake the Boise Market

By Hannah
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho housing market better watch out cause 3D homes are here. As of December 2021, history was made with the first owner-occupied 3D-printed home. Built and funded by Habitat for Humanity, this home is changing the game on how houses are (no longer just will) be built. What is...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

C’mon Boise, Break Down Your Boxes

My man called it. We knew that the cardboard recycling center was going to be overflowing after Christmas, but common Boise. It takes like 1 minute or less to break down a box and make it flat giving the bins WAY more room for more boxes. This overflowing mess just leaves more unnecessary work for the employees. With some of the massive boxes that are just thrown in with no effort in squishing, stomping or breaking down, like 20 flat boxes could fit in their place.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Most Popular Baby Names in Idaho This Year

This year has been crazy, but it didn't stop the Idaho babies from coming! So, we took a deep dive and looked into all the research around the most popular baby names in Idaho this year. The research. Thanks to this article from babynames.com, we were able to find the...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Potato Drop 2021/2022: Everything You Need To Know

When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, it’s one of the most famous parties in the entire country: The Idaho Potato Drop. No way did you seriously think we’re talking about Times Square, right? This Friday at the Boise Capitol Mall, the Treasure Valley’s biggest party returns to take the stage as we all prepare to watch a lit-up “GlowTato” (as the Idaho Potato Drop is calling it) fall to ring in the new year.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Money Magazine: Boise is the 13th Best Place to Live in America

The city of Boise is used to winning in national surveys. Whether it's Idaho or the capital city, we've had a great run of topping surveys such as 'best place to live, the best place to raise a family, and many others. According to a new national publication, Boise is not a top-five place to live; it's not a top ten place to live; welcome to lucky number thirteen, says Money Magazine's new survey of best places to live.
KIDO Talk Radio

Homes Available in The Treasure Valley for Under $100K

It’s no secret in the Treasure Valley that the home market is “wild”. It’s one of the hot-button topics in town and as someone who just went through the house hunting search, I can certainly tell you that the market is brutal. Let’s keep in mind, though, that it is the holiday season and we’re here to help you save money. Whether it’s starting from scratch with a storage unit (hear us out!) or a starter house to get the ball rolling, we have broken down the homes you can get into right now for under $100,000. Sound impossible? Let’s get started!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

What Happens To The Grove Plaza Tree After Christmas?

How much do you know about the Grove Plaza Christmas Tree? After reading an article about the life of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in New York on Untapped New York, I was inspired to find out as much as I could about Boise's official Christmas Tree that sits downtown. The Rockefeller Center tree's wood is used to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Each board has a picture of the tree and the year it was displayed. Unfortunately, the Grove Plaza tree's afterlife isn't quite as impressive. However, it does provide help for those in need.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Rental Home#Building Materials#Habitat For Humanity#Historic Boise Home Built#Selling For
KIDO Talk Radio

How Dangerous is it to Live in Idaho?

If you listen to the pundits, the pollsters, and the medical experts, America's fastest-growing state is not a safe place to live due to the Covid pandemic. Our medical facilities are in the 'Crisis Standards of Care,' which means medical staff can refuse medical care based on the lack of facilities.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Strongest Second Amendment City

Idahoans love their firearms. The Gem State reliably ranks as one of the top states for gun rights in the country. It wasn't always that way, but thanks to the diligent work of activists and legislators strengthened the Second Amendment in Idaho. However, have you ever wondered what city in Idaho is the most Second Amendment friendly? If a poll were taken based on freedoms or rights, Star, Idaho would win that title without any close competition.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Make-A-Wish Idaho Surprises 9-Year-Old Nampa Girl with a Horse

Idaho is full of such incredible giving people and amazing helpful organizations. Make-A-Wish of course is a major national, and even global organization that does sooooo much good. Make-A-Wish ‘s mission statement is to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.” Here in Idaho there was recently a wish that was granted for a wonderful 9 year old girl in Nampa.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Fact or Fiction: Boise Renter Application Requirements

Okay so right off the bat I'll say it: it's crazy out there. By "there", I mean the housing and rental market in Boise, Idaho. We all talk about it. We all know it! That being said, the hunt for a home can be brutal. I've lost count of how much I've spent in application fees but it's enough to leave anyone curled up in the fetal position. So we've decided to come up with a fun little game to see if you can guess which of these requirements you're likely to see on a renter application. Oh and disclaimer: I am in no way, by any means bitter because of my challenging road to finding a place to lie my head. No way could I ever be bitter towards someone rejecting me and keeping my $35 while they tell me about it. Never. Buckle up and get ready because these will be TOUGH! Let's get started.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Free Furnishing: Facebook Marketplace Finds in the Treasure Valley

It's quite easy and scary how quickly one can break the bank during the holiday season. It's important to save money where you can when buying a home so we decided to help you furnish your home for free. That's right, we did all of the leg work for you and dove into the Facebook Marketplace to find the best "free finds" that can get you started on your way to furnishing your new home! Let's dive in!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Will It Be A White Christmas In Boise? We’ve Got The Update

Ahhhh Christmas. The family gathered around the fire, exchanging wonderful gifts and stories. Folk spreading holiday cheer by caroling door-to-door. Oh yeah, and terribly slippery roads and slide-off wrecks. About that last part. Is that happening for Christmas 2021? Don't worry. We've got our elves on the case. The National...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Friend or Foe: The Geese of Treasure Valley

Back when I first arrived in the Treasure Valley, like most newcomers I asked what I need to see, stay away from, where to go, and all of the standard “need-to-know” info. When I first heard about the geese in Boise, I thought “oh that sounds nice!”
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy