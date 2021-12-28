How 3D Printed Homes Are About to Shake the Boise Market

Okay so right off the bat I'll say it: it's crazy out there. By "there", I mean the housing and rental market in Boise, Idaho. We all talk about it. We all know it! That being said, the hunt for a home can be brutal. I've lost count of how much I've spent in application fees but it's enough to leave anyone curled up in the fetal position. So we've decided to come up with a fun little game to see if you can guess which of these requirements you're likely to see on a renter application. Oh and disclaimer: I am in no way, by any means bitter because of my challenging road to finding a place to lie my head. No way could I ever be bitter towards someone rejecting me and keeping my $35 while they tell me about it. Never. Buckle up and get ready because these will be TOUGH! Let's get started.

BOISE, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO