INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Multiple urgent care clinics on Wednesday said more patients are turning to them as hospitals fill up. TaQuita Taylor, a family nurse practitioner who owns Children Express Care Clinic on the northeast side, says she’s seeing about 50% more patients now than she did two weeks ago. She says many of those patients tell her they came to her because they saw the hospitals were filling up with COVID patients and feared they couldn’t get in for other procedures.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO