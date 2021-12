MORGANTOWN — Mon Health System held a ribbon cutting today for its new Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in Marion County. In addition to local and state dignitaries and community providers, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III, DW.Va and U.S. Health and Human Resources Secretary Xavier Becerra were on hand to applaud Mon Health’s commitment to improve community access to care that bucks the nationwide trend of rural hospitals closing. “From the very beginning, the people of White Hall and greater Marion County community welcomed us with wide open arms, and we cannot express strongly enough how grateful we are for the overwhelming support,” said Mon Health System President & CEO David Goldberg.

