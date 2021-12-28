ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Wind River Cares is hiring a Chief Medical Officer of Preventive Care

By Sponsored by Wind River Family, Community Health Care
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJOB TITLE: Chief Medical Officer of Preventive Care. Provides medical supervision of the preventive clinics, school-based programs, population health, and pediatrics, oversees the delivery of care, and serves as chief liaison with the medical community, and is responsible for the quality, safety, and efficiency of the care provided. DUTIES...

