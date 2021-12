A Tudor mansion in Russian Hill once owned by actor Nicolas Cage is finally under contract after years on the market. The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home at 898 Francisco Street was owned by the actor in the late 2000s for just a few years, though there are no reports he actually lived in the house at all. He sold it at a loss in July 2008 for $7.7 million.

