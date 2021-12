Fireworks on the Embarcadero are back! If you have visions of catching an amazing performance, we’ve got you covered with our annual NYE Guide. But if you are keen to watch the fireworks out in the open, if it’s a clear evening, there will be tons of options for you. Some might want to celebrate with thousands of fellow revelers, while others might prefer keeping away from the crowds and viewing the fireworks from afar. The Embarcadero is a fireworks is a tradition that works for almost anyone who doesn’t mind walking a little and braving the cold.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO