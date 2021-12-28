ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS Highway Patrol Troop H Meet & Greet for Cadet Class 66 Applicants

By Ashlee Davis
kicks96news.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi Highway Patrol, Troop H is holding a meet & greet for people interested in attending the upcoming MHP Cadet Class 66. This class is for certified law enforcement officers only. The meeting will...

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Announces Troop H Promotions

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, announced promotions that will take effect on January 1, 2022. Corporal Kaleb F. Jeffers has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. Jeffers was appointed to the Patrol in July 2010 as a member of the 92nd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 6, Andrew and Buchanan counties. In April 2020, he was promoted to corporal and remained in Zone 6. Sergeant Jeffers has one daughter.
MISSOURI STATE
wataugaonline.com

State Highway Patrol Trooper Shot During Pursuit

YANCEY COUNTY- A preliminary investigation has revealed that on Tuesday, December 14 at approximately 4:25 p.m., a member of the State Highway Patrol was shot while assisting an allied law enforcement agency during a vehicle pursuit. The shooting occurred as the member was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device near the area of US19 and Newdale Church Rd in Yancey County.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Arrests Meadville Resident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arresting 26-year-old Trevor H. Corzette of Meadville on Monday at 11:12 am in Linn County. Corzette was arrested and released after being charged with Possession of 10 grams or less of Marijuana, unlawful possession of drug possession, and no seat belt. The Highway Patrol...
MISSOURI STATE
unionspringsherald.com

Probate staff attends conference

Bullock County Judge of Probate James E. Tatum and staff recently attended the Alabama Licensing Official Conference. The conference was held at the Marriott Legends Capitol Hill in Prattville, AL. This conference is offered once a year and all 67 counties were represented. The staff learned about tags, titles, compliance,...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

CeCe Grayson honored with Service Star Award for customer service

Among eight Selma residents to be honored at the Women Shaping Our Community Ceremony hosted by the Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce was Dr. Chinester Crum "CeCe" Grayson, who was recognized with the Service Star Award. Crum-Grayson is the owner and manager of Walton Theatre Selma. Additionally she...
POLITICS
North Platte Post

Nebraska State Patrol graduates 65th Recruit Class

A new class of Nebraska State Troopers was sworn-in today and is ready to begin their careers serving Nebraska. The members of the 65th Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history received their badges and took the oath of office at the State Capitol today. “Every graduation marks a...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Troop#Troop H#Mhp Cadet Class#Ged
Gephardt Daily

Utah Highway Patrol to begin statewide DUI blitz Wednesday

UTAH, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will begin a statewide DUI blitz Wednesday. The “Every Sip has a Consequence” campaign will go through New Year’s Day, said a statement from UHP. “During this time, over 120 extra DUI shifts are being worked...
UTAH STATE
sunflowerstatejournal.com

Former troopers win access to confidential Highway Patrol report

Two former Highway Patrol officers who are suing the state over being forced out of their jobs have won access to a confidential report that examined complaints of gender discrimination and sexual harassment within the patrol. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Gale agreed to give the investigative report to former Majs....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
97.1 KISS FM

WATCH Montana Highway Patrol Christmas Tale Featuring Drunk Elves

We are gearing up to celebrate the holidays. In some cases maybe celebrating a little too much. With company Christmas parties, get-togethers with friends, gallons of egg nog (with plenty of rum), and those delicious hot cocoa with peppermint schnapps drinks. It is easy for things to get a little out of hand. And the Montana Highway Patrol wants you to know that there is a way to guarantee you end up on the naughty list this year. That is drinking and driving.
MONTANA STATE
kicks96news.com

Watch for Deer: Accident involving deer sends one to hospital

6:16 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, MS Highway Patrol, and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to an accident on Highway 25 near Pollard Road. A vehicle struck a deer, blocking one lane of the highway. Two people were reported to have been injured and at least one was transported to the hospital.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
Standard Democrat

NMC officer honored

Kelsey Dial, left, was chosen as “Outstanding Officer for the Quarter” by the New Madrid County and the Sikeston Kiwanis Club. Each quarter the club honors an office from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety or from the sheriff departments in Scott County or New Madrid County. Pictured with Dial are New Madrid County Sheriff Bud Cooper and Jennifer Hobeck with the Kiwanis Club.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
WJTV.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol releases holiday travel report

Mississippi Highway Patrol releases holiday travel report. Boil water notice issued for Sheppard Road in Jackson. Marion County deputies looking for tips on deadly shooting on Dec. 26. Victim update on Dec. 26 Fayette party shooting. Civil rights activist Dorothy Benford has died. Women of Progress kick off Kwanzaa Celebrations...
JACKSON, MS
The Blade

Highway Patrol launches new recruitment website

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has launched a newly redesigned recruitment website that includes detailed information for individuals interested in patrol careers. The website at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruit website features an interactive platform with photos and videos covering such topics as Why OSHP?; Careers; Academy; Meet the Team, and Frequently Asked Questions, along with a portal for filling out an application. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 34.
POLITICS
loudounnow.com

Civil Air Patrol Cadets Lead Leesburg Wreath-Laying

On Saturday morning, over 200 people joined more than 50 Civil Air Patrol cadets from the Virginia Wing’s Leesburg Composite Squadron (VA-117) in placing nearly 900 wreaths on the graves of military veterans interred at Leesburg’s Union Cemetery. “This annual tribute we conduct to remember those who served...
LEESBURG, VA
donaldsonvillechief.com

DOTD announces bid results for 20 statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Dec. 14 that 20 projects around the state went through the bid process. According to a news release, 15 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $60.4 million. All bids will be reviewed before being finalized. “As 2021 winds down, we’re closing out...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
tucsonaz.gov

Call for Volunteers - 2022 Everyone Counts! Pima County Street Count

Please join the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development (HCD) department and the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH) end homelessness in Pima County. The 2022 Everyone Counts! Pima County Street Count is on the morning (approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.) of Wednesday, January 26, 2022. We...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy