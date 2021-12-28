MS Highway Patrol Troop H Meet & Greet for Cadet Class 66 Applicants

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, announced promotions that will take effect on January 1, 2022. Corporal Kaleb F. Jeffers has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. Jeffers was appointed to the Patrol in July 2010 as a member of the 92nd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 6, Andrew and Buchanan counties. In April 2020, he was promoted to corporal and remained in Zone 6. Sergeant Jeffers has one daughter.
Comments / 0