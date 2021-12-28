MS Highway Patrol Troop H Meet & Greet for Cadet Class 66 Applicants

We are gearing up to celebrate the holidays. In some cases maybe celebrating a little too much. With company Christmas parties, get-togethers with friends, gallons of egg nog (with plenty of rum), and those delicious hot cocoa with peppermint schnapps drinks. It is easy for things to get a little out of hand. And the Montana Highway Patrol wants you to know that there is a way to guarantee you end up on the naughty list this year. That is drinking and driving.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO