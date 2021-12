President Biden praised lawmakers on both sides of the aisle while signing a bill that will authorize funding for research and treatment of ALS. Biden celebrated the bipartisan effort to pass the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act" during a bill signing event Thursday, saying the legislation was made possible "because of the movement led by the patients and caregivers and members of Congress of both parties."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO