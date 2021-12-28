ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Challenge for Bills after beating Patriots is to avoid a letdown

If they lose focus down the stretch, they can lose everything. Start looking at the finish line now, and they'll trip.

"This is part of the job where there's going to be noise, whether it's really positive or really negative," McDermott said, "and you got to learn to ignore it and do your job at a high level, and that'll be part of our focus this week."

The message was reiterated by defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

"It's just a matter of coming to work every day, just working as hard as you can and preparing the right way," he said. "We talked about this a little bit on the plane with some of our players coming back [from New England], just making sure we come back in on Wednesday when the guys are back in the building with that mindset that we're not going to have a letdown after a very emotional game on the road against a divisional rival.

"So that's what it comes back to — just making sure we have the right mindset and are really approaching this thing the right way. There's so much at stake in each one of the remaining games in our season that we've got to be on point in our preparation, and I think I think our guys will be."

Said quarterback Josh Allen: "We have to finish, and that starts with the next one. That's all we're really going to focus on. We won't want to look too far into the future. It's got to be this next one. And then we'll go from there."

That it's taken this long for things to come together for the Bills is a reminder that every year features some change in player leadership, no matter how much continuity there may be.

"I think we we continue to learn lessons with this ... young football team and young leadership group," McDermott said. "And it's hard to follow up a season like last year with with a similar season the next year. That's part of the challenge. I'm just very proud of the way the guys have persevered and the leadership group, and I've felt them — not only off the field but on the field in their play as well."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

