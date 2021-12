The HP Reverb G2 VR headset is one of our favorite Windows Mixed Reality headsets, and it was even refreshed in 2021 with some modern upgrades that didn't result in a price hike, which means only good things for you. Today you can get the VR headset for just $449 through HP. While we did see a deal that brought it as low as $400 at one point, today's price is the second best we've ever seen. Normally you'd have to pay for around $560 or more at places like B&H and Amazon. Only HP has the great deals on this headset, and this price never lasts very long. Get it while you can.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO