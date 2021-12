Town of West Hartford residents will be given the opportunity to obtain iHealth COVID-19 tests at two drive-up locations on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Town of West Hartford is receiving 8,010 iHealth COVID-19 rapid test kits from the state through an initiative announced by Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday, and will be distributing them Friday – New Year’s Eve – at two different locations, officials said Tuesday.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO