ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Ron Purtee Show Hosts New Year’s Eve Special Online

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pHe3_0dXnpJPc00

Ron Purtee, a local personality, writer and comedian, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Special as a way to have fun and encourage people to stay home this holiday season. The Ron Purtee Show is an online platform that hosts different forms of entertainment including interviews, short films, and sketches.

Getting into the Industry

Purtee found his love for interviewing others when he was 15 years old. The memory is as clear as day for Purtee. His day went from average to unforgettable when he was dropping off his zine at a former coffee shop in Racine known as Center City. Two former Racine bands, Jeff Barke of The Susie Chapstick Band and the band Bigwheel Champion, happened to be at the coffee shop that day. While they were hanging out they discovered Purtee’s work – a collection of his skits and comedy – and saw that his address was listed on the work as well.

After noticing his address and liking the work that they saw, they went and found Purtee at his home. He said, “They came and got me at home in my PJs and dragged me down there to interview them.” He even remembered when they said, “get dressed; you’re coming with us.” That was the moment that really hooked him to the entertainment industry. He conducted his first interviews with them.

In 2010, he began taking the show more seriously. Through the ages, he’s been able to do different gigs including performing at Warped Tour, co-hosting BlankFest Wisconsin, and making appearances at live performances throughout the area. He’s the creator of short films such as the “Becoming Undead” series, “The Social Media Massacre” series, and many other films. Now, as we approach 2022, Purtee wants to start the year off on a fun and safe note.

The Special

This New Year’s Eve he’s hosting his own show that will feature various artists and actors. This collaboration of entertainment is fun for people who are 18 years and older. Purtee’s special will mirror “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” television special. The event will take place online on December 31, 2021, at 11 p.m. and will end shortly after midnight.

Purtee says there is a chance that he can keep the stream up longer if people are enjoying the show. You can view the stream on Twitch, Youtube, and Facebook.

He says, “this is a good way to have some fun, see some artists you may not know.”

The show will feature:

  • Carnage The Executioner
  • IFIHADAHIFI
  • Sleepersound
  • Annalise Curtain
  • Vile bees
  • Dead Finger
  • Comedian Kyle Lewis
  • Ron Purtee

Stick around for the show and wait for the countdown. The stream aims to entertain others while exposing viewers to new artists. He says, “2021 is coming to an end. Let’s send it out with a bang before something else bad happens. Let’s ring in 2022 with a bang the way that Uncle Ron can do.”

Want to help fund this production?

Get Connected

Don’t miss the stream; let Ron know if you will be attending his event on Facebook. You can also view further details there. Kick off your night with him and look forward to a third “Becoming Undead” short on the horizon and his first full feature sometime in 2022.

Listen to Purtee’s Podcast on Spotify and watch his show on Youtube or Twitch.

New Years Eve in Racine

Like this story? Read about what’s happening this New Year’s Eve by reading below.

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

46-year-old television and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal extension with MRC Live & Alternative to host and executive produce ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for years to come. 2021 will mark Seacrest’s 17th year as host and the special’s 50th anniversary. This year’s show will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Announces Guest Performers

Former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus is hosting her very own New Year’s Eve special this year with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The event will feature several musical guests, including Brandi Carlile and Saweetie. Miley Cyrus Announces Lineup for New Year’s Eve Special. Miley’s New Year’s...
CELEBRITIES
kniakrls.com

New Year’s Eve Show happening Friday in Knoxville

The Grand Theater in Knoxville will host local artist Brian Herrin for “A Grand New Year’s Eve” on the evening of December 31st, a show proudly sponsored by the McKay Group. Grand Theater Director Jocelyn Fee says this is an effort to bring downtown Knoxville to life on the holiday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Outsider.com

Fox Cancels Live New Year’s Eve Special in Times Square

As the rest of the country continues to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Fox announced it canceled its New Year’s Eve special in Times Square. According to Deadline, the network decided to pull the plug on its Fox’s New Year’s Ever Toast & Roast 2022 special, which Ken Jeong and Joel McHale were set to host. A Fox spokesman declared in a statement that while the network is confident in the health and safety protocols for the special, the recent increase of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
PleasantonWeekly

Lively New Year's Eve show at Bankhead

Blues will meet stompin' bluegrass with a faint twist of classical as the energetic San Francisco-based string band Dirty Cello, led by crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman, kicks off a festive New Year's Eve celebration at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore. After the lively performance, the audience is invited...
LIVERMORE, CA
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced it would extend holiday hours and host a New Years’s Eve celebration this year. The adventure theme park will be open for holiday fun from 9 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve. “Guests ringing in the new year at Anakeesta will...
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Clark
news3lv.com

Area15 hosts 'Playa Playground' event for New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Area15 in Las Vegas will host a new experience for New Year's Eve this week. "Playa Playground" is described as "an immersive and interactive sensory experience unlike anything Las Vegas has to offer." The festival will cover three venues in Area15 with five different Sound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Q 105.7

Sebastian Maniscalco Postpones Albany New Year’s Eve Show

Out of an abundance of caution, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is postponing his Albany New Year's Eve show to spring 2022. As we deal with the latest surge of COVID, this is a scenario we were all hoping to avoid. Comedian Sebastian Mansicalco and his team have announced his remaining shows...
ALBANY, NY
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson to celebrate end of 2021 with New Year’s Eve shows

Though 2021 is nearly complete, many theaters in Branson are inviting folks to join them for one more celebration before the end of the year. Across Branson, folks have an array of New Year’s Eve shows to choose from where they can spend the final hours of 2021 and welcome in the New Year.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Eve#Television Special#The Industry Purtee#The Susie Chapstick Band#Warped Tour#Blankfest Wisconsin
Salina Journal

Lebold Mansion hosting New Year's Eve Party

ABILENE — After purchasing the iconic landmark earlier this year, Joseph Tatner announced he is hosting a New Year's Eve party at the Lebold Mansion. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at the mansion, 106 N. Vine St. in Abilene, the party is a time for people to "come eat, drink and be merry" as they party like it's 1899.
ABILENE, KS
Rolling Stone

The Flaming Lips Postpone 2021 New Year’s Eve Shows

UPDATE (12/28): The Flaming Lips have postponed their planned New Year’s Eve shows in an underground concert venue. The band will now perform at the Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee, on Feb. 19 and 20. “The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver this news, and we know you’re no doubt sad to read it, but the health and safety of guests, staff, crew and everyone on stage is of utmost importance,” the venue announced on Instagram. “The new dates for the New Year’s celebration are on President’s Day Weekend…. And yes, it will still be a New Year’s...
PELHAM, TN
seattlerefined.com

Fireworks show returning to Space Needle this New Year's Eve

Yup, you read that right. The Space Needle's famous fireworks show will return to the Seattle sky this New Year's Eve — but you can't view it in person. "T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle" will combine real fireworks with augmented reality special effects similar to the virtual light show in 2020. The show will be broadcast and live-streamed online — no events at the Space Needle or public viewing at the Seattle Center are taking place this year.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
kggfradio.com

ICC Jazz Band to Host New Year's Eve Gala

If you are looking to ring in the New Year in style, the Independence Community College Jazz Band with be holding a New Year's Eve Gala on December 31st. Independence Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Wilson gives the details of this stylish event. Tickets are on sale for $20.00 per...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
NYLON

Aespa, NCT, & More To Perform An Online Concert On New Year’s Eve

At this point, New Year’s Eve celebrations are a dime a dozen — but one of South Korea’s biggest entertainment agencies, SM Entertainment, is putting on a concert extravaganza to rival them all. Home to superstar acts like NCT, aespa, Super Junior, SHINee, and more, SM Entertainment has announced their latest gargantuan “family affair” concert, SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya, set to take place on New Year’s Eve — a not-to-be-missed event that’ll surely kick off 2022 in style.
ENTERTAINMENT
vanceairscoop.com

Leonardo's to host New Year's Eve event on Friday

ENID, Okla. — Children can ring in the new year a little bit earlier than their parents or guardians on Friday, Dec. 31, at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum. From 10 a.m. to noon in the Education Annex, kids can enjoy a dance party, snacks, crafts, Segway rides, photo ops and a countdown to noon followed by a balloon drop during Leo’s Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve, sponsored by Stride Bank, according to a press release from Leonardo’s.
ENID, OK
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy