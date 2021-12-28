History-making Jeopardy! champ becomes show's top female earner

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is now the game show’s top female earner, surpassing Larissa Kelly.

Schneider is now the show’s fourth highest single-season earner.

She recently became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on Friday became the game show’s top female earner in her 18th consecutive victory.

Schneider’s Friday win put her earnings at $706,800, which surpassed previous record holder Larissa Kelly, who set the former mark with $655,930, according to NBC News.

"Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years,” Kelly wrote on Twitter, “but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off. Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!"

Schneider made history in November when she became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions. But she did not want her historic moment to define her.

“I didn’t want to make too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show. “I am a trans woman, and I’m proud of that fact, but I’m a lot of other things, too,” Schneider wrote in a Twitter thread at the time, noting her identity is important to her “but also relatively minor.”

“The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor," she added.

"But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret. While it’s gratifying to know that people didn’t necessarily know,” she continued. “I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool!”

The defending champion notched another victory on Monday, bringing her career earnings to $745,200. Schneider is now the show’s fourth highest single-season earner.

