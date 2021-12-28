Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B

BRK.B,

+0.55%

inched 0.55% higher to $298.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.26%

rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.10%

falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $3.29 short of its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.

Trading volume (2.5 M) remained 1.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 4.3 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.