In a recent interview, Kane Brown talked about his song, “Memory” with blackbear. He said the meaning behind the song is about always needing to be on his A-game. Kane said, “It’s hard for an artist to go through depression because for us, we have to be on our A-game 24/7. If we’re out pumping gas and a fan comes up and I’m having one of those bad days I have to put on a smile. There’s no off time.”

