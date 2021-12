"Call Us What We Carry" by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books) Asserting that "our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation" in "The Hill We Climb," inaugural poet Amanda Gorman urged the nation to account for its history to heal the future. This kinetic idealism now blooms in "Call Us What We Carry," her new collection of poems, as she explores why.

