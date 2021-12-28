ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co offering free COVID testing, Commissioners to hold special meeting

By Charles County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FG7j_0dXneDRH00

Throughout December, Charles County has been experiencing a significant increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate and a number of cases, due to the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant and holiday travel. The Charles County Department of Health is urging the community to help stop the spread and save lives by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing whenever possible. Additionally, please consider taking the necessary steps to keep you and your loved ones protected.

Get Vaccinated

Being fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, widely available, and free at the health department, local pharmacies, and at many primary care doctor’s offices. All community members ages 5 and older are urged to get full vaccination for COVID-19; and a booster dose is strongly advised for all who are eligible, ages 16 years and older. Appointments through the health department are strongly encouraged, but not required. You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by calling (301) 609-6717 or visiting www.CharlesCountycovid.org/vaccine-registration.

Get Tested

COVID-19 testing is in high demand both locally and nationally, due to the rising number of cases and limited testing supplies. Here is when you should seek a COVID-19 test:

  • You are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19; or
  • 5-7 days after you have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Charles County Department of Health is offering free testing on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf. Testing may also be available at local pharmacies or your doctor’s office; however, testing options and supplies are extremely limited due to high demand. For more information, visit www.CharlesCountycovid.org/testing/.

Guidance on Quarantine and Self-Isolation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently updated its guidance on quarantine and self-isolation. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, you only need to isolate for five days, followed by five days of strict mask-wearing around others. Additionally, quarantine has been reduced to five days for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are unvaccinated or are six months past the last date of their second mRNA vaccine or two months past their single-dose J&J vaccine. For additional information on quarantine and self-isolation, view the CDC’s recent news release here.

When to Seek Emergency Care

Local calls for emergency transport have increased, and emergency department wait time can be lengthy when seeking care at local hospitals. The emergency room intake process is triaged for all patients seeking care. Please do call 9-1-1 immediately if you or a loved one is experiencing any of the following COVID-19 symptoms:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

The public is advised that the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center is not currently administering COVID-19 vaccines or providing COVID-19 testing. If you plan to seek emergency care, you can obtain an estimated wait time in advance by visiting www.umms.org/charles.

Board of Commissioners hold special meeting

The Board of Charles County Commissioners has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update from the Charles County Health Department and affiliated agencies on Coronavirus/COVID-19. To view the agenda click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Charles County Update On COVID-19

LA PLATA, Md. - Throughout December, Charles County has been experiencing a significant increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate and number of cases, due to the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant and holiday travel. The Charles County Department of Health is urging the community to help stop the spread and save lives by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing whenever possible. Additionally, please consider taking the necessary steps to keep you and your loved ones protected.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox7austin.com

Austin Public Health offering free COVID tests at two new locations

AUSTIN, Texas - As free pop-up testing sites continue to be swarmed, there are other alternative testing locations being offered around Austin. Austin Public Health has two sites set up for free COVID-19 testing, no appointment necessary. However, the city recommends registering/scheduling an appointment online to save time and confirm test availability.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Waldorf, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Charles County, MD
Coronavirus
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Temporary Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Site to Open Dec. 29 in Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 28, 2021 – The Board of County Commissioners announces that a temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for Calvert County residents will be open Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, Monday through Friday, at 141 Schooner Lane in Prince Frederick. The site will operate by appointment only from 9 […] The post Temporary Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Site to Open Dec. 29 in Prince Frederick appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital Declares Crisis Standards of Care

BEL AIR, Md. (December 28, 2021) – The substantial increase of COVID-19 positive patients over the past month at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UM UCMC) in Bel Air has forced the hospital to declare Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) protocols as part of its pandemic plan. Effective today, the UM Harford Memorial Hospital (UM HMH) in Havre de Grace will adopt CSC as well.
BEL AIR, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Emergency Department#Commissioners
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Shelby County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, a Shelby County commissioner has tested positive for the virus. Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Sawyer said with her asthma, she is thankful that she...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
14news.com

IDOH sending team to Pike Co. to offer COVID testing

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health is sending a strike team to Pike County in January. They will offer drive-through COVID testing at Petersburg Little League Park. It’s happening from January 5-8 from noon to 8 p.m. Health officials say testing is free and appointments...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
sanclementetimes.com

Council to Hold Special Meeting on Hospital Survey Results

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Department Following New CDC Guidelines For More Rapid Quarantine/Isolation

(CBS4) — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment moved quickly Monday to echo new guidelines from the CDC that allow people to emerge more rapidly from quarantine or isolation after COVID exposure or a positive test. The updated guidance applies to health care workers and general population. It means a reduction in the recommended time in isolation from 10 days to five after being exposed to COVID-19. (credit: CBS) RELATED: CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population The state released a statement saying, “CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by mask use for an additional five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday declared a State of Emergency in Baltimore County due to the rapid rise in cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. County officials say the new local State of Emergency will give Baltimore County the ability to quickly adopt emergency public health measures to protect the safety and well-being of residents, assist the county … Continue reading "Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate" The post Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
myrye.com

City Offering Free COVID Testing Kits, Monday 10am

The City will offer free COVID testing kits. The limited supply will be distributed at the high school on Monday at 10am. Full details are below. Through the efforts of Westchester County, a limited number of free, at-home COVID-19 tests kits from New York State were distributed to local municipalities. Earlier we believed we would be able to distribute 800 tests, each in a kit. Upon receipt, we discovered that we have received approximately 400 sealed kits containing two tests each. The City will distribute these kits to City of Rye residents only on Monday, December 27, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, while supplies last.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy