ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dole salads recalled over potential listeria contamination

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to keep an eye on the veggies in their fridge for a potential listeria contamination.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is voluntarily recalling from the market all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona, the FDA said.

A random analysis of listeria packages of a Dole-branded garden salad from the two facilities found samples of a strain of listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said.

"Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package," the FDA said in its advisory.

The packaging will have a "best if used by date" between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022, according to the agency.

Listeria can cause symptoms such as "high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea," and be fatal, especially for children, the elderly and the immunocompromised, the FDA said.

More details about the recall, including a complete list of affected products is available on the FDA's website.

Consumers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 with any questions about the recall.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Critical new meat recall: Don’t eat this dangerous meat if you have any at home

If you’ve been buying meat products recently, you should make sure they’re not included in the massive recalls that the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced recently. A few days ago, Alexander & Hornung expanded its big pork meat recall. It now includes more than 2.3 million pounds of meat products potentially contaminated with Listeria. On top of that, there’s one more pathogen that you should be concerned about when it comes to your meat supply. That’s Bacillus cereus, traces of which appeared on Smithfield ready-to-eat pepperoni products. The discovery triggered another meat recall that covers nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
WPMI

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now,...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Multiple Deodorant Products Recalled Due to Frightening Reason

Recalls have been issued for some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products due to the possible presence of benzene contamination. Benzene is a carcinogen that is often the cause of recalls in the antiperspirant industry. The companies' parent company, Proctor & Gamble, announced this new recall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes#Abc Audio
10NEWS

Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of fully cooked hams, pepperoni that could be in your fridge or freezer

KENTUCKY, USA — It's time to check your refrigerator and freezer. There's another recall involving food, specifically meats. The Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The meats might be contaminated with listeria,...
FOOD SAFETY
audacy.com

230,000 pounds of ham recalled for listeria risk

It's time to check your fridge. A recall is being issued for more than 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Sunday. It said 234,391 pounds of...
FOOD SAFETY
spoonuniversity.com

Over Two Million Pounds of Pork Are Recalled Across the U.S.

If you were thinking of serving any type of pork for Christmas dinner — or any dinner this year, you might want to hold that thought. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung — a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. — recalled 234,391 pounds of pork products due to possible Listeria contamination. Since then, the recall has expanded to over two million pounds of pork products.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
wmar2news

Dozens of precooked ham, pepperoni products recalled over listeria concern

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Alexander & Hornung is pulling 17 meat products off the shelves...
FOOD SAFETY
goodhousekeeping.com

These Are The Pork Products Being Recalled Due To Listeria

Alexander & Hornung is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service. Perdue Premium Meat Company, the parent company to Alexander & Hornung, is asking that customers check their meat products due to the...
FOOD SAFETY
fox10phoenix.com

Nature's Own bread recall: 3,000 loaves recalled due to undeclared milk

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Roughly 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six U.S. states are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Flowers Foods, Inc. issued the voluntary recall after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Salad Kits Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination In Canada

In October, a salmonella outbreak was linked to onions across 38 U.S. states, directly affecting nearly 900 people, per the CDC. The contaminated onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and consumers were asked to avoid purchasing white, yellow, and red onions if they couldn't pinpoint where they were sourced from. Meal kit companies HelloFresh and EveryPlate also got involved in the controversy when it was revealed that the onions were used in some of their meals, requesting that customers throw away all onions purchased between July 7 and September 8 (via Forbes).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
44K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy