ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

4 presumed dead after small aircraft crashes near San Diego

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7wfZ_0dXndEHn00

EL CAJON, Calif. — A jet crash reported Monday night in San Diego County is believed to have killed all four people on board, according to multiple reports.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the Learjet 35A departed earlier Monday from John Wayne Airport in Orange County. It crashed just before 7:15 p.m. in an unincorporated area of El Cajon known as Bostonia, KSWB-TV reported.

In a statement obtained by KGTV, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on the jet at the time of the crash. Late Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said firefighters were unable to find any survivors at the scene.

The jet was on an instrument approach to a runway at nearby Gillespie Field on Monday night when officials with the NTSB said the pilot asked to switch to a visual approach to another runway. Officials said that shortly after air traffic control cleared the change, the plane crashed into a residential area about 1.4 miles from the approach end of the runway.

The crash near the 120 block of Pepper Drive left a fiery trail of wreckage and knocked out power to hundreds of residents, according to deputies and KGTV. One home was damaged, though deputies said no one on the ground was injured.

“We felt like this giant boom, like, shake up our whole entire house,” resident Andelina Ciampi told KGTV. “I thought it was an earthquake or a boulder from this hill coming down.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Investigators with the NTSB said Tuesday that they expect to be documenting and collecting evidence at the scene of the crash for about three days. Officials expect to publish a preliminary report on the circumstances surrounding the crash in “several weeks.”

Officials said the jet was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder, though it did not have a flight data recorder.

The NTSB is expected to issue a final accident report detailing the probable cause of the crash and contributing factors in 12 to 24 months.

Monday’s crash happened just over two months after a small plane crashed near a high school in nearby Santee, killing two people, injuring two others and setting fire to at least two homes.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Police: 6 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

DENVER — (AP) — A gunman who went on a deadly shooting rampage through several business districts in and around Denver was targeting at least some of his victims, authorities said Tuesday. The suspect in Monday's shootings killed five people, including one who succumbed to her injuries Tuesday,...
DENVER, CO
WOKV

Judge to reconsider truck driver’s 110-year prison sentence

A judge has set a court date to hear arguments as to why a truck driver’s 110-year prison sentence should or should not be reduced. Judge Bruce Jones will reexamine Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence on Jan. 13, The Associated Press reported. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of killing four people in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santee, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
El Cajon, CA
Accidents
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WOKV

Clay County deputies trying to locate, contact 77-year-old woman

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they have been trying to contact a 77-year-old woman since Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Longoria Gale Carter left her home in Keystone Heights yesterday around 2:30 p.m. to drive to Vero Beach. The sheriff’s office says she was driving a 2007 blue Toyota Highlander SUV with Florida tags LKNN75.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

DENVER — (AP) — A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two, targeted his victims based on previous personal and business dealings, authorities said Tuesday. Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was also killed Monday night after...
DENVER, CO
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
44K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy