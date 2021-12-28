ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Overnight, Early Wednesday Morning

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Very cold wind chills tonight, lasting through Wednesday morning. A Wind...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Light Snow for Some Areas Overnight

Another decaying area of low pressure will swing in a light wintry mix Tuesday night. Very light accumulation is expected on untreated roads and on grassy areas through dawn Wednesday. The mix is confined to southern and central New England, with the precipitation changing to light rain and heading south and offshore by mid-morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Update: Winter Weather Advisory no longer in effect

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory….. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM WEDNESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Becker, East Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: East Becker; East Otter Tail WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...East Becker and East Otter Tail Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as roads continue to get cleared. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lake Of The Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 23:10:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Wind chills as low as 35 below zero can be expected through noon tomorrow. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Hubbard, South Clearwater, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Hubbard; South Clearwater; Wadena WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Hubbard, South Clearwater and Wadena Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as roads continue to get cleared. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Stearns Snow to taper off, Very cold overnight .Wind chill temperatures to drop between -25F to -35F across portions of central and western Minnesota tonight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Stearns County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for North Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: North Beltrami WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lake Of The Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 23:10:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Wind chills as low as 35 below zero can be expected through noon tomorrow. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lake Of The Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 23:10:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Wind chills as low as 35 below zero can be expected through noon tomorrow. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle. Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021 Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week. The next chance for snow is on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
knsiradio.com

Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Wednesday Morning

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for a large chunk of the state, including the five-county St. Cloud area. The advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say as the snow tapers off, arctic cold temperatures will take over. Overnight air...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy