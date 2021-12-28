Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Overnight, Early Wednesday Morning

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Stearns Snow to taper off, Very cold overnight .Wind chill temperatures to drop between -25F to -35F across portions of central and western Minnesota tonight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Stearns County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO