Dietmar Makes Panettone

By albacore
thefreshloaf.com
 1 day ago

Just noticed a new blog post...

www.thefreshloaf.com

agrinews-pubs.com

Nyman: Butter makes it better

Butter not only adds incredible flavor to everything it touches, its unique properties are key to preparing many classic sweet and savory dishes. We all know that butter is delicious, but it is more than just a tasty fridge staple. This creamy dairy ingredient is responsible for the texture and quality of many favorite holiday foods. Here’s a look at the science behind butter being irreplaceable in baked goods and more.
thefreshloaf.com

Looking for a BBQ/Smoker forum similar to TFL

I've learned a lot on this site and found the community quite helpful... TBD, since you're in Texas, there's a good chance you inherited an offset? Don't want to assume, though, so curious to know what you got!. I have never seen a BBQ site that has a similar user...
thefreshloaf.com

Starter and Yeast?

I know at least two reasons. One is when you have an essentially sourdough bread, but need to make sure that it will rise on schedule or always to the same volume. It is important in bakeries, especially in large bakeries to bake and to deliver bread on time. Then you add a bit of yeast.
thefreshloaf.com

Kernza sourdough

On second thought, I'll just post the recipe. And add the info that kernza is a new grain bred from wheatgrass. 30 grams (about 2 tablespoons) active sourdough starter. 290 grams levain (all from above) 700 grams (about 3 cups) water, at room temperature, divided. 640 grams (5 cups plus...
The Daily News Online

DeSmit: Give me a tuna and relish and hold the lettuce

It is on occasion that I crave a tuna sandwich with sweet relish and a large slab of iceburg lettuce. I had cans of tuna already on the shelf at home, two jars of relish and some fresh kaiser rolls. I was lacking lettuce. Now, I’m a thrifty shopper, forced...
thefreshloaf.com

Classic croissants for Christmas brunch

Reverted back to classic recipe after Thanksgiving sourdough buttermilk adventure. So used pate fermentee with whole milk and water in equal parts. Definitely produced perfect croissants after 2 hour proof at 75 df. Loving the proofing function on the new oven. Baked at convection 375 for 15-18 minutes…a change in strategy to reduce burns I’d been getting with 400-425 bakes. 2.5 kilo dough just about brought the KitchenAid to its knees so going to have to scale down a bit…maybe limit batch to a mere 2 dozen :-| That's a lot of work. I've only every made a single batch and it's quite the thing to keep everything cold while laminating etc. in a warm apt.
thefreshloaf.com

Retard over night then shape&bake in the morning?

I am wondering if I can prepare my dough, do the bulk fermentation, S&F etc.Then place the complete batch of dough into the fridge overnight. I am asking, since I want to bake more than one Bread/Baguette, for the upcoming holidays, family & friends - I do not have enough space for more than one Benetton in the fridge. So my question is:
thefreshloaf.com

Hamelman - Deli Rye

Hi All - Trying Hamelman's Deli rye recipe for the first time and wanted to se if anyone has any experience with it? Doing this in a loaf pan and need to increase the recipe slightly to get a little taller loaf. Wanted to see if this was consistent with your crumb.
thefreshloaf.com

Almost Panettone Giorilli 2021

So, it has been several years since I was baking ‘Grandi lievitati’ regularly. Getting back into the swing of things, and to some degree relearning what I once had figured out, or was at the very least working with more successfully…. Mastering Lievito Madre is no joke and...
thefreshloaf.com

Dialing it in.....finally!

I'll preface this blog post with a big THANK YOU for the input, insights, and recommendations from my prior thread about needing to find my way back to the right timing for my regular loaves. I think I've got it (pending a look at the crumb, but I'm pretty confident from the exterior and the heft (or lack thereof)) of my most recent bake.
thefreshloaf.com

steam for enriched dough

I make a 100% whole-wheat sandwich loaf in a 330mm Pullman pan (no lid). The dough has egg, milk, honey and roasted walnut oil. Steam is not required for this bake as most of the rise occurs during the final proof. I don't count the honey or oil as part...
thefreshloaf.com

Bread tastings / pairings

Wine people have tastings. Coffee people too. Beer people have flights. So why not a tasting and pairing for bread?. I baked 4 different rye breads from the Rye Baker site a few weeks ago, then sliced and froze them. I waited until Christmas day to dig into them, with my plan to sample all four with different toppings.
thefreshloaf.com

Evenly baking large peasant loaves

Hi, Folks~ I'm new to the group and look forward to learning from the masters!. My question is, has anybody ever tried using a cake nail to ensure that the center of a large peasant loaf gets cooked through? I make a two pound cranberry cinnamon loaf for Christmas which tasted great, but was a bit underdone in the center. This was partially due to the size, and also because I had plumped the dried cranberries which added a bit too much moisture, I think.
williams-sonoma.com

These are the Four Secrets to the Best Prime Rib Ever

Prime rib is a holiday staple, and for good reason – it feels special and impressive, worthy of a celebratory holiday meal but doesn’t require a ton of hands-on time. Although it’s a roast, it can be on the pricey side so you want to make sure to get it right; there’s nothing more disappointing than a dry prime rib. So what is the secret to the best prime rib ever? It comes down to a few simple tips – read on to find out!
thefreshloaf.com

Portuguese-Hawaiian Sweet Bread - Take 1

This did not end up being the greatest example of following a recipe as written, but that was the guiding intent. - Use non-osmotolerant yeast (SAF instant red) and reduce to 1.0%. - Replace 5.0% instant potato flakes with 4.0% potato starch. - Substitute 50.% milk for 5.0% dry milk,...
Grub Street

Pizza Obsessive Anthony Mangieri Is Also a Panettone Addict

Pizza, it turns out, isn’t the only doughy object of Anthony Mangieri’s affection. The owner of Una Pizza Napoletana also harbors a passion for panettone, the tall, enriched, dried-fruit-studded Italian Christmas bread perhaps best known, at least in mass-produced form, for its festive packaging and long shelf life. But not every panettone is the same, a premise that Mangieri aims to prove this Saturday at a holiday pop-up at his Lower East Side pizzeria, which he hopes to finally reopen in the new year.
Time Out Global

The Icebergs and Sonoma Christmas panettone is back, baby!

What do you get when you take a classic Italian dessert and dress it for the beach? Something like Bondi eatery Icebergs and Sydney bakery Sonoma's latest collaboration, we're guessing: a light, sweet panettone stuffed with locally found ingredients and a whole lotta love. For the third year in a...
thefreshloaf.com

Baguette Dutch Oven?

Found a Dutch oven linked below that might work with two half-length baguettes. A potential problem I see is the internal height, which is only 2.5" tall. I measured my baguettes and they were about 2.25" tall so it should work with not much room to spare. What do you folks think? Thanks.
thefreshloaf.com

Starter dome visible, but not yet double in size

I’m preparing some levain for a loaf. My levain is 50% bread flour and 50% whole grain at 1:1:1 ratio. Two and a half hours into the feeding there is a visible dome in the levain, but it hasn’t quite doubled in volume. Has it peaked or should...
