Dietmar Makes Panettone

Pizza, it turns out, isn’t the only doughy object of Anthony Mangieri’s affection. The owner of Una Pizza Napoletana also harbors a passion for panettone, the tall, enriched, dried-fruit-studded Italian Christmas bread perhaps best known, at least in mass-produced form, for its festive packaging and long shelf life. But not every panettone is the same, a premise that Mangieri aims to prove this Saturday at a holiday pop-up at his Lower East Side pizzeria, which he hopes to finally reopen in the new year.
