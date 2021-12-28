Dietmar Makes Panettone

Reverted back to classic recipe after Thanksgiving sourdough buttermilk adventure. So used pate fermentee with whole milk and water in equal parts. Definitely produced perfect croissants after 2 hour proof at 75 df. Loving the proofing function on the new oven. Baked at convection 375 for 15-18 minutes…a change in strategy to reduce burns I’d been getting with 400-425 bakes. 2.5 kilo dough just about brought the KitchenAid to its knees so going to have to scale down a bit…maybe limit batch to a mere 2 dozen :-| That's a lot of work. I've only every made a single batch and it's quite the thing to keep everything cold while laminating etc. in a warm apt.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO