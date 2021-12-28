ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How to Convince Your Boss to Let You Work From Home Forever

By Mallika Mitra
Money
Money
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zznTK_0dXnZtFE00
Pete Ryan for Money

Nearly two years ago, employees across the country left their offices as headlines warned of a mysterious new virus that had hit the U.S. Now we’re headed into 2022, and COVID-19's Omicron variant is pushing the return to work back once again.

For some workers, this is welcome news.

A survey conducted by FlexJobs this summer found that 97% of workers want some kind of remote work option, whether it’s a full-time or hybrid situation. Nearly a quarter of respondents said working remotely is so important, they’d even take a 10-20% pay cut to make it happen.

Some companies, like Twitter and Shopify, told employees they could work from home forever during the early days of the pandemic. Others, like Spotify, are giving employees and their managers the flexibility to figure out what works best for them. But some companies are planning on bringing workers back to the office full-time, and things are getting messy fast. Apple, for one, announced intentions to require employees to return to in-person work for at least part of the week, and suffered a barrage of criticism — and employee petitions — as a result.

There's no way of telling what work will look like in 2022, but if you've been loving a commute-free 9 to 5, you might be able to keep it — even if your boss has plans to bring you back.

Here's how.

Get a Free Resume Review and start a new chapter today

A Resume Builder can not only help improve your resume, but also match it with your career goals. Click on your state to get started.

Make a business case for staying home

Before you meet with your supervisor, pay attention to the messaging your company is putting out. If your CEO has announced cost cutting, think about how remote work helpz save money. If upper management is concerned about productivity, prove that you’ve been doing more in less time since leaving the office. Maybe your workday starts earlier without a commute, or you have fewer distractions in your home office.

“Understand what the company's overall strategy is in the world,” negotiation expert Ted Leonhardt says. “Align your desire to work from home with company goals.”

Put your thoughts on paper

Mapping out exactly what you want to say ahead of time is a good move, even if you don’t plan on sharing what you write with your boss, says Lynn Berger, a career counselor and coach.

Write a proposal documenting all of the best work you’ve done while telecommuting, with specifics about how efficient you've been. Follow that with a few lines about your plan for the future, and how it will have a positive impact on the company — whether that's tied to your lack of a commute, fewer office expenses, or otherwise.

“You want to emphasize the win-win,” she says.

Suggest a trial period

Float the idea of working remotely for a three-month trial period while the rest of the office opens back up.

Again, you’ll want to focus your ask around your own performance and productivity, says Paul Wolfe, former vice president of human resources at Indeed. And offer to set milestones and OKRs (objectives and key results) that will keep you on track as you’re working from home.

You also can offer to dip your toes in with a trial of two or three days a week. But avoid asking to work from home Monday and Friday out of the gate, Wolfe cautions.

“A boss might think you just want to take it easy on the days before and after the weekend,” he says.

Ad

Build your professional brand with a Resume Builder.

TopResume offers a place to take your career stories and create your professional brand, starting with a great resume. Click below to get started.

Get some (digital) face time

Negotiating is uncomfortable, so it’s common for people to put it off, or put it in an email. But this is "a delicate issue and you need to be able to see [your boss's] reactions,” Leonhardt says.

“You're not pitching them,” Leonhardt adds. “What you’re doing is having a conversation about how you can make this work for both of you.”

You know you can work from home successfully — you've been doing it for the last two years. With a little convincing, your boss should be able to recognize that too.

Newsletter

Daily Money

Every day we publish the latest news, stories, and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

A Quarter of High-Paying Jobs Will Be Remote by the End of 2022

A remote job may soon be easier to get. One in four of all high-paying jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, according to a projection from the career site Ladders. The company has been tracking remote work availability from the continent's largest 50,000 employers — not just those with listings on its job site — since the pandemic began, and estimates remote work opportunities will continue to increase through 2023. Already, Ladders says, more than 15% of all jobs that pay $80,000 or more are remote, up from 4% before the pandemic began and about 9% from the end of 2020.
JOBS
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Working From Home#Omicron
CNET

The great resignation is changing work in America, and experts say it's here to stay

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. Like so many other people, Josh Feldman found his work life changing when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Isolation at home with family became the norm, even while he continued working at the job he loved as the vice president of leadership and student experiences at Hillel International, a Jewish nonprofit organization.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
WTOP

Want a flexible work schedule? Be careful what you wish for

More companies aren’t bending to flexible schedules for employees who want them to be generous. They are doing it to keep employees and attract new ones, and D.C. companies are among those leading. “D.C. managers are more likely to offer flexible work schedules in marketing, legal and administrative departments. For...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
KTEN.com

Want A Side Hustle You Can Really Do From Home? Here Are 6 Ideas To Get You Started

Originally Posted On: https://the-motherload.co.uk/want-a-side-hustle-you-can-really-do-from-home-here-are-6-ideas-to-get-you-started/. You might see a lot of adverts for ‘incredible opportunities to earn money from home’, but as many people have been unfortunate to discover over the years, the MLM trap is not something you want to fall into. But does that mean there aren’t...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Mic

If you ever work from home, you'll wish you bought these 46 genius things sooner

When you work from home, there are plenty of things that can get in the way of your productivity. From constant interruptions to an uncomfortable desk, it can feel relentless. And the key to keeping your day and your projects on track is setting yourself up with the right equipment. So to help you out, here's a list of some genius work-from-home helpers, that make your workday better.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
theworkathomewoman.com

10 Closed Captioning Jobs That Allow You to Work From Home

The other night, my hubby and I snuggled down to have some quiet time in front of the TV when it occurred to us that the closed captioning feature was activated on one of the channels. As we fiddled with the remote, I began to wonder: How do all the shows and movies get these captions? Better yet, is this a potential job opportunity that would allow me to work from home? A little research, and to my surprise, the answer was YES!
TV SHOWS
ceoworld.biz

From Chore to More: How to Make Coaching Work For You

Feedback sessions should be the highlight of a leader’s day. Your employees are getting fed up with feedback. That, at least, is the takeaway from one recent Gallup survey, which found that only 26% of workers believe that feedback actually helps them improve their performance. Clearly, things aren’t working...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CSO

CISOs, what's in your work-from-home program?

I wrote previously of what the key ingredients are for a successful travel program might include, as it was a topic which had not garnered much attention over the course of the past couple of years as pandemic took hold. What most entities have experienced since early 2020 is the IT scramble to accommodate the migration by employees from onsite and in their seat, to off-site and sitting wherever they could find internet access. Just like that, CISOs found themselves having to formulate work-from-home (WFH) policies, implementation and procedures.
DATA SECURITY
techgig.com

Want permanent WFH? These companies are offering work from home forever!

The work-from-home concept that emerged out of the Covid-19 pandemic blended seamlessly with our lockdown lifestyle. Amid the 'back to office' hustle, few tech companies are rooting for flexibility and paying their employees in terms of. WFH. allowance. WFH has helped these companies in recruiting great talent without any restriction...
BUSINESS
Cosmopolitan

10 Best Desk Lamps to Elevate Your Work from Home Space

After two years of hibernation, I think we can all agree on the importance of a good work from home space. When you have to join virtual classes or Zoom meetings from the same place you eat, sleep, hang out… breathe, it's crucial that your home office furniture and decor is comfortable, functional, and inspiring. One absolute game-changer? A bright desk lamp that's space-efficient, multi-functional, and aesthetically pleasing. So, with those attributes in mind, we compiled this list of the best ones on the market.
ELECTRONICS
Mental_Floss

The 10 Most Annoying Work-From-Home Behaviors

Working from home has its perks. You don’t have to waste time commuting to and fro, you get to control the thermostat, and you can feasibly wear pajama pants without anybody noticing. In fact, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve even worked straight from bed on occasion.
JOBS
The American Genius

How to tell if you (or your boss) is an ineffective leader

Whether you are heading a soccer team, a choir, or a team of young realtors, being a leader is tough. Even the best leaders have character flaws. Under pressure, these peccadilloes are often exacerbated. If you find yourself in a position of influence, your flaws may magnify into strategic disasters.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Money

Money

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy