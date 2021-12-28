ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC shortens isolation time period after positive Covid test

The Verge

COVID-19 patients only need to isolate for five days as long as symptoms are gone, CDC says

People who test positive for COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days as long as their symptoms have stopped, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The change to isolation guidelines from 10 days to five is based on data showing people with COVID-19 are most likely to be contagious to others during the few days before and after they start showing symptoms, the agency said in a statement.
CNET

CDC shortens recommend quarantine duration, with restrictions

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Monday, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the amount of time that Americans with COVID-19 need to spend in isolation, reducing guidance from 10 days to five, provided they aren't experiencing symptoms and stay masked around other people for an additional five days. The quarantine guidance for anyone exposed to the virus received the same revision.
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
OurSentinel

CDC relaxes COVID isolation protocols

Earlier today, the Center for Disease Control announced a recommendation that individuals who exhibit no symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19 need only to isolate for five days instead of the previously recommended 10 days. The CDC justified the new guidance in a press release. "Both updates come as the...
CBS DFW

CDC Cuts COVID-19 Isolation Guidance Down To 5 Days

(CBS NEWS) – Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms can stop isolating after five days as long as they continue wearing masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday, Dec. 27, halving the agency’s previous isolation period down from 10 days.
CNBC

Omicron Covid variant estimated to be 58.6% of U.S. cases, CDC says

The delta Covid variant still accounts for an estimated 41.1% of cases in the U.S., the CDC said. The first known case of omicron in the U.S. was identified on December 1. The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending December 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
