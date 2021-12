This week’s Hyundai Venue is a top seller in a rapidly shrinking segment of the auto marketplace — cars that list for under $20,000. Once a mainstay of the industry, with every automaker offering at least one, if not more, entry level-priced vehicles to entice consumers to that brand, few automakers still embrace that business philosophy. Hyundai established its roots here with this strategy, as did many other auto brands, but now you only need to use a few fingers to count the models that you can buy for under $20,000 (with destination fee included).

