ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gene Frenette: Teflon Trent -- Jaguars' owner Khan should be careful about giving Baalke too much power

By Gene Frenette, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLKNV_0dXnTz2e00

It appears before the Jaguars’ search for a new head coach can even begin in earnest, the drama goes on.

Not that it would be a major surprise given owner Shad Khan’s track record of disdain for a thorough housecleaning. But with sources confirming an NFL Network report from Ian Rapoport that the Jaguars intend to retain Trent Baalke as general manager , then it certainly increases the risk for more franchise dysfunction moving forward.

Khan cannot erase the fact that keeping Baalke means he’s a holdover, and if any NFL franchise needs to hit the reset button, it’s the one putting up a 3-28 record the past two seasons.

But let’s put aside for a second the blowback from fans on social media about not jettisoning Baalke, which is substantial. Remember this: it’s not like Baalke has held the typical power over personnel associated with most GMs during his 22-month tenure with the Jaguars.

He's sticking around: Jacksonville Jaguars retaining general manager Trent Baalke

Fans not pleased: After Trent Baalke was kept on, some Jaguars fans switched Twitter profile pics to clown emoji with Shad Khan's mustache

First of all, he was hired by former GM Dave Caldwell as director of player personnel in February, 2020 , so Baalke didn’t call the shots on drafting C.J. Henderson and K’Lavon Chaisson or the trading of Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Nick Foles.

When Caldwell was fired last November and Baalke got promoted to GM for 2021, the understanding was he’d be a tag-team partner with newly hired head coach Urban Meyer, whom Khan gave power to as the ultimate authority in a “coach-centric” organization.

Translation: the Jaguars’ most recent draft picks, especially first-rounders Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, don’t have Baalke’s fingerprints all over them. Those are Meyer calls, though there’s no indication that Baalke disapproved in any way.

Continuity not always good thing

Still, Khan’s reluctance to completely break away from a previous regime during his decade-long ownership is puzzling, given an NFL-worst record of 43-119 (.265) over that span. By reportedly retaining Baalke, it continues a trend where, in his attempt to somehow provide stability, it has only augmented more failure.

In his first year owning the team, Khan kept GM Gene Smith and let him hand-pick Mike Mularkey as the head coach, but fired them both after one year.

The one time he did start over, picking Caldwell as GM in 2013 and letting him hire Gus Bradley, the results were disastrous. Bradley fell on the sword before his fourth season ended with a 14-48 mark, but Khan patiently stuck with Caldwell another four years — while bringing in Tom Coughlin as front-office czar for three seasons — and had only one winning record (2017) to show for it.

To replace Bradley, he promoted offensive line coach Doug Marrone in 2017 and that era mercifully ended after last year’s woeful 1-15 mark. Now that the coach he was completely infatuated with, Meyer, made a complete mess of everything and warranted being fired, Khan is apparently opting for some continuity again by retaining Baalke.

Now if Baalke had a sterling GM record from his six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-16), then giving him an opportunity to truly run the personnel show in Jacksonville could be justified on some level.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case. The one good thing Baalke did was hire Jim Harbaugh as his head coach, a move that produced three consecutive NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl runner-up.

But whatever goodwill that generated was lost when Baalke and Harbaugh butted heads in a power struggle, resulting in owner Jed York siding with Baalke. He was the star player in a cold war between the front office and coaching staff, resulting in Harbaugh high-tailing it for alma mater Michigan after the 2014 season.

Somehow, Teflon Trent survived. The 49ers disintegrated over the next two years as two Baalke coaching hires — promoting defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, then bringing in Philadelphia Eagles retread Chip Kelly — failed miserably. He was known to go on the 49ers’ practice field at times and act like a coach, rankling some players in the process.

There were also allegations about leaks in the 49ers’ building during Baalke’s tenure, not to mention a remarkable tendency to draft players with torn-ACL histories — among them Tank Carradine, Will Redmond and Marcus Lattimore — who didn’t pan out. So it wasn’t a shock to folks in San Francisco when the Jaguars picked ACL-impaired tackle Walker Little and safety Andre Cisco in the second and third rounds, respectively, of the 2021 draft. That was a Baalke thing.

Burning too many bridges

Now Baalke didn’t burn the Golden Gate Bridge. However, he torched a lot of other ones in San Francisco, enough that NFL teams refrained from hiring him for three years until Caldwell came to his rescue.

So when the NFL Network report came out that Baalke might be regaining the personnel muscle with the Jaguars that he had in San Francisco, it’s understandable why the fan base didn’t rejoice in celebration.

Given Khan’s hiring track record, there’s good reason to feel whoever the Jaguars marry up with Baalke as a head coach will end in divorce. It’s not far-fetched to think some potential candidates — New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, for example – could be hesitant to come here despite the appeal of working with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Does that mean Baalke can’t help transform the Jaguars into a winner? No, he has some good traits. Baalke is impeccably organized and did make some quality first-round draft picks with the 49ers like DeForest Buckner and Jimmie Ward.

But his overall body of work suggests any owner should have a lot of pause about giving Baalke too much power. There was clear friction between him and Harbaugh. And considering how it must have killed Khan to fire Meyer, you have to wonder how much Baalke got along with that polarizing, controversial, college coach as well.

The 49ers (8-7) are back in a respectable place now because York first hired head coach Kyle Shanahan, then found an unlikely GM ally in former NFL safety John Lynch, a Hall of Famer that was pulled away from duties as a Fox television analyst. The pair had never known each other before York paired them together.

Khan is apparently taking the opposite approach by keeping Baalke, then letting him have input in hiring the next head coach. And since the “coach-centric” approach with Meyer blew up in his face, Khan is likely going to let Baalke have final say on personnel matters.

So Teflon Trent gets another shot to fix something broken. Forgive the Jaguars’ fans for holding their breath. They’ve seen too many times how this attempt-at-continuity episode turns out.

Maybe after the next failure, Khan will try hitting the reset button.

gfrenette@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4540

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Gene Frenette: Teflon Trent -- Jaguars' owner Khan should be careful about giving Baalke too much power

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Jaguars Fans Are Furious With Monday’s News

Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly made a decision about the future of general manager Trent Baalke. According to multiple reports, Jaguars owner Shad Khan is opting to keep Baalke. The reported move comes after the team fired head coach Urban Meyer just a few weeks ago. Rather than...
NFL
okcheartandsoul.com

Jaguars will retain GM Trent Baalke in 2022, per report; former 49ers exec will help hire new head coach

The Jaguars didn’t waste time ending their Urban Meyer experiment this season, dismissing the former Ohio State coach after just 13 games. But they won’t undergo a total overhaul this offseason, specifically atop the front office. General manager Trent Baalke will return to his post in 2022, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Not only that, but the former 49ers GM will be directly involved with team owner Shad Khan in hiring Meyer’s replacement.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Trent Baalke report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had quite the season. Head coach Urban Meyer made history for a coaching stint that went down in flames faster than anyone could have anticipated. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was expected to struggle but it’s been hard to see how he can grow in this environment. Owner Shad Khan hemmed and hawed all season long about the state of the franchise and, after finally firing Meyer, tried to rewrite the script on how it all happened in order to save face (and financials). Meanwhile, plenty of current players and former players have had a lot to say about the state of things over there.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
NBC Sports

Report: Jaguars will retain Trent Baalke as G.M.

The Jaguars have unofficially limited the potential universe of head coaches to succeed Urban Meyer. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that G.M. Trent Baalke will participate in the search for a new coach, and that he will be retained moving forward. Both Baalke and the next coach will report directly to owner Shad Khan.
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars fans unite, show displeasure with decision to keep Trent Baalke

Fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars rejoiced when the team announced they had fired Urban Meyer. Even though it was late at night, there was a playoff vibe going on. Knowing there are better days ahead, there was a sense of optimism surrounding the team. However, there’s a dark hovering over the Jags once again after the Jags announced they will be keeping Trent Baalke as the general manager. Fans didn’t like It. One. Bit.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Jacksonville Jaguars make decision on GM Trent Baalke

When Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, most figured that GM Trent Baalke would also be sent packing before the 2022 season. Well, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, that will not be the case. “Trent Baalke will be retained and will be involved with owner Shad...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Coughlin
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Marcus Lattimore
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
Action News Jax

NFL Network: Jaguars to retain GM Baalke

Jacksonville, Fl — We know with certainty that the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new head coach next season, but a full house cleaning is evidently not happening. The NFL Network reports General Manager Trent Baalke will be retained by owner Shad Khan. And he will be directly involved with Khan in hiring Urban Meyer’s replacement.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke To Keep Job

Despite a messy season in Jacksonville, it sounds like Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke will keep his job. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter), Baalke will be retained and will assist owner Shad Khan in the search for a new coach. [RELATED: HC Interview Candidates For Jaguars]. Baalke...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Make Decision On GM For 2022 Season

Urban Meyer made a plethora of changes to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ staff when he was named the head coach in January. That being said, he did retain Trent Baalke as the team’s general manager. Now that Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, fans want to know...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Nfl Network#Twitter#Gm#Calais Campbell
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

537
Followers
633
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy