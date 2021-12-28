ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chopping Wood | Bills Make a Statement in win over Patriots

the buffalo bills
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBills Legends Steve Tasker and Eric Wood break down some...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Sean McDermott drops truth bomb on Bill Belichick after beating New England

Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills defeated Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots 33-21 in Foxborough on Sunday. Things got heated between the two sides on multiple occasions and Stefon Diggs even left some not-so-friendly comments for Patriots fans after a touchdown. While the players on the field don’t seem overly fond of one another, that dislike doesn’t extend to the head coaches. Quite the opposite, in fact, as McDermott had nothing but praise for Belichick after Sunday’s matchup, via Ian Rapoport.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen ruthlessly taunted Patriots fans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both had big games against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills stars let the home fans hear about it. Diggs caught a touchdown to put the Bills up 17-7 late in the second quarter. He celebrated by pointing at several different Patriots fans and telling one to “shut the f— up.” TV cameras picked up on the audio. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Names The “Most Dangerous” Team In NFL

ESPN’s Rex Ryan has his “most dangerous” team in the NFL and it’s a team that’s starting to get a lot more media attention. Ryan is very high on the Indianapolis Colts and who wouldn’t be after the last two weeks? They’ve taken down two of the best teams in the NFL in the Patriots and Cardinals mainly due to their running game and stout defense.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
On3.com

Trevon Diggs calls out Madden after Cowboys rout Washington

Another week, another interception for Trevon Diggs, all while the Dallas Cowboys picked up another win — and it’s starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. Diggs wasted no time in recording his NFL-best 11th interception in a Sunday night beatdown of the Washington...
NFL
NESN

NFL Executive Floats Under-The-Radar QB Trade Target For Steelers

It’s time for the Steelers to start thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, as the 39-year-old quarterback isn’t under contract for next season and looks cooked with Pittsburgh limping toward the finish line in 2021. So, who could the Steelers bring in as their next QB?. The three...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
NESN

Why Patriots-Bills Referees Reversed Late Hit Penalty Against Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Referee Shawn Smith didn’t believe Jerry Hughes’ sideline takedown of Mac Jones warranted a penalty. After Jones’ New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Smith explained why his officiating team reversed its initial call of unnecessary roughness against Hughes.
NFL
On3.com

Stefon Diggs reveals bold promise from Trevon Diggs before Cowboys win

Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys’ star cornerback, just keeps getting better, and on Sunday he notched his 11th interception of the 2021 season — and, according to his brother Stefon, he called his shot. The interceptions are starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection,...
