Companies are working on technology to get cars to detect and prevent drunk driving

By Camila Domonoske
kvnf.org
 16 hours ago

DOMONOSKE: Hi - doing great. How are you?. At a press event in Richmond, Va., mechanical engineer Ferhat Djouadi slips behind the wheel of a Chevy Malibu to demonstrate. It's 10 a.m. on a Wednesday, and everyone here is sober, so he sprays some Listerine in his mouth to trick the...

www.kvnf.org

natureworldnews.com

Legal Consequences of Drunk Driving

Based on the latest reports from the legal and highway safety sectors, an estimated one million people are arrested for driving while intoxicated each year in the United States. Some might argue that the number of people who drive under the influence of alcohol but don't get caught is probably much higher. In many cases, drunk drivers cause serious accidents that result in extensive injuries and even loss of life. Even in cases where drivers are pulled over without being in an accident, though, the consequences of driving while intoxicated can be quite harsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sanclementetimes.com

Wellness & Prevention: Teens and Impaired Driving

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Authorities crack down on drunk driving

The Beverly Hills Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are reminding the public to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The departments are committed to keeping communities safe during the holidays and encourage people to use...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Custer County Chief

December is Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month

Don’t have one last alcoholic beverage “for the road” if you’re about to get on the road. December is designated as Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month to draw attention to the lifesaving topic, as drunk and drugged driving often increases in December due to travel and holiday parties with alcohol.
TRAFFIC
Rock County Star Herald

'Drousy driving' is just as unsafe as drunk driving; avoid doing both

Question: I purchased an old trailer to haul my Ranger around. Are brakes required on it?. Answer: Brakes are required on all trailers with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more. Trailers manufactured after June 30, 1988, with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more require brakes installed on all wheels.
TRAFFIC
Consumer Reports.org

Most New Cars Have Safety Technology That Prevents Crashes, Report Shows

More than 12 major automakers equipped nearly all their 2021 vehicles with automatic emergency braking (AEB), a technology that has been proven to reduce crashes and injuries by stopping or slowing a vehicle if a collision is imminent. That number has increased by two automakers since last year, and shows that more manufacturers are on their way to meeting a voluntary commitment to equip nearly all vehicles with AEB by the production year beginning Sept. 1, 2022.
CARS
Tech Times

How PIX Moving is Expanding Autonomous Technology Beyond Self-Driving Cars

One of the most innovative autonomous driving companies isn't just building cars or pickup trucks or even semis; it's designing an entire movable city. China-based HanKaiSi Intelligent Technology Co, aka PIX Moving, produces a 3-D printed modular universal autonomous driving chassis platform called PIXBOT, which can host anything from an apartment to a gym to a karaoke bar.
TECHNOLOGY
Odessa American

CATES: Please don’t drive drunk or drugged

Every New Year’s Eve since college, I think about the cost of driving drunk or drugged. My best friend and roommate graduated in early December and a little more than 3 weeks later, on New Year’s Eve, she was killed by a drunk driver. She was only 22. I would love to say she is the only person I have known who died in this senseless way, but she’s not. As awful as that was, she’s not the worst one. My husband’s best friend since elementary school and his wife lost their 8-year-old daughter to a person under the influence as well. The person that killed their child had multiple arrests for driving intoxicated behind the wheel, yet he still had a driver’s license and access to a vehicle. Even after killing that child and other children in the car, that person served a short sentence. Since then, the penalties for drugged or drunk driving have increased, and statistically, the numbers for drunk driving have gone down each year since the early 1980’s, though drugged driving is not decreasing at the same rates. Still, far too many people are killed when people are driving drunk or drugged. For this problem, like so many, the best medicine is not dealing with the aftermath, but preventing the problem to begin with.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschannel6now.com

TxDOT launches holiday drunk driving prevention campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During last year’s holiday season, 2,462 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes happened in Texas. Out of those crashes, 93 people were killed and another 215 were seriously injured. News Channel 6 Photojournalist Josh Rowe spoke to the Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday, and they...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Cars
wmfe.org

Tow To Go Program Hopes to Prevent Drunk Drivers

After not offering the service last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA Auto Club is once again teaming up with Anheuser-Busch this holiday season, offering its Tow To Go program now through January 3rd. As a last resort, Floridians who have had too much to drink can call 1-855-2...
TRAFFIC
wbiw.com

Sheriff Rick Meyer releases statement on drunk and drugged driving prevention

JACKSON CO. – Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer released the following statement on the battle of drunk and drugged driving prevention. As your Sheriff and in partnership with state and local law enforcement, we are focused on your safety as you travel the roads this time of year. For that reason, we want to take this opportunity to pass along some helpful information.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
easttexasradio.com

Drunk And Impaired Driving

DRUNK AND IMPAIRED DRIVING INVOLVED IN NEARLY ONE-QUARTER OF ALL HOLIDAY TRAFFIC DEATHS. TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” The campaign urges Texans to celebrate the holidays without driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. AUSTIN – A night of drinking at a friend’s house for Richie...
TRAFFIC
KETK / FOX51 News

THE RIDE IS ON US: Roberts & Roberts Law Firm offering free rides during the holidays to prevent drunk driving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Roberts and Roberts Law Firm is holding its annual ‘The Ride is On Us’ campaign that is aimed at preventing drunk driving during New Year’s Eve and Christmas celebrations. Roberts and Roberts will provide Longview and Tyler residents with free rides through Jan. 1. For pickup, call Tyler Car Service or […]
TYLER, TX
duboiscountyherald.com

Sheriff: avoid drunk and drugged driving

As your Sheriff and in partnership with state and local law enforcement, we are focused on your safety as you travel the roads this time of year. For that reason, we want to take this opportunity to pass along some helpful information. During the holidays and into the new year,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

