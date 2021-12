The Indianapolis Colts announced they placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. It is unknown if Wentz tested positive for the coronavirus or is a close contact. Wentz is unvaccinated, so he will be forced to stay away from team facilities for 10 days if he tested positive. That would knock Wentz out for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sam Ehlinger is Wentz’s backup, and he is in line to record his first career start.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO