West Ham bounced back from Emmanuel Dennis' third-minute opener to ease to a dominant 4-1 win at Watford and cut the gap to the top four to four points. Dennis' self-made stunner (4) - his eighth goal of the season - appeared to answer any questions over whether the Hornets would be rusty in their first game for 18 days. But the bright performance the goal encouraged never materialised and the Hammers were soon in full control to raise the pressure on Claudio Ranieri, whose side have now lost their last five games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO