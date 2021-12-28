Fiesta Bowl Thread

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
With a decimated roster making a long road trip on a short week to play a Dallas Cowboys team with its sight sets on the NFC’s No. 1 seed, we’d by lying if we said we set high expectations for the Washington Football Team tonight. We’d also be...
Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
The Washington Football Team was humiliated in more ways than one on Sunday night. Midway through the embarrassing 56-14 drubbing they suffered against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, NBC cameras caught defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne going at each other on the sidelines, with Allen swinging at his former Alabama teammate.
TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady not only went viral when he threw his Microsoft Surface tablet in Tampa Bay's Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints -- he also got a warning from the NFL. "I did get a warning from the NFL," Brady said with...
Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
For the second year in a row, college bowl games are being canceled as coronavirus case counts climb. Rosters are also depleted by injuries and players either opting out of games or transferring to other schools. On Sunday, three more schools announced that they wouldn't participate in bowl games. The...
Ohio State will not be at full strength when it squares off with Utah in the Rose Bowl this Saturday. Moments ago, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced that a few key contributors have elected to opt out of their upcoming game. Wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere...
The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Sponsors pay a pretty penny for their name on postseason football games but you would be forgiven if you scratched out the Valero Alamo Bowl's formal name this year and simply dubbed it the Interim Bowl. While that kind of moniker would typically spell depressed interest and a lack of watchability, that might not quite be the case as two brand-name programs like Oklahoma and Oregon meet in San Antonio for one of the more unique bowl games of 2021.
Perhaps that bold bet between the Dallas Cowboys offense and defense has finally motivated Dak Prescott. After all, it could be the only sensible explanation for his crazy and historic passing display against the Washington Football Team in Week 16. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Prescott is the first...
The Tennessee Volunteers got the best of their in-state rivals at Vanderbilt this year, winning handedly by a 45-21 final, but when the Volunteers tried to take another victory lap on Twitter Sunday, they were met with a painful dose of reality. Tennessee went 7-5 under first-year head coach Josh...
The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
It sounds like the Military Bowl between Boston College and ECU has been scrapped due to another wave of COVID issues. It's been reported that up to as many as 40 players on the BC side have had issues. The (...)
Some within the NFL reportedly feel Ben Roethlisberger is "finished" as a difference-maker at the quarterback position. Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to people around the league and found differing opinions of the future Hall of Famer, with some believing Roethlisberger is no longer capable of running an elite offense and others thinking he's been hampered by a bad scheme.
Comments / 0