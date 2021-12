On Jan. 15, voters will head to the polls to decide who will replace Council Member Frederick Frazier. Frazier announced his candidacy to run for a Texas House of Representatives seat in October. Because his term on City Council has more than one year remaining, state law requires his replacement to be elected rather than appointed. He will continue to serve until a replacement is determined. Candidates running for this seat are Patrick J. Cloutier, John R. Booher and Vicente Torres.

