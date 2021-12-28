ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League hits and misses: Mohamed Salah's struggle sums up Liverpool's shock defeat to Leicester

Cover picture for the articleLeicester had conceded 26 goals in their last nine games while Liverpool had scored at least once in their last 34. So when Mohamed Salah stepped up to take...

Salah misses penalty as Liverpool disappoint against Leicester City

The Egyptian saw his spot kick stopped by Kasper Schmeichel as the Reds missed out on valuable points in the race to top the English topflight. Mohamed Salah endured a difficult night as Liverpool were beaten by Leicester City in Tuesday’s Premier League showdown. Salah – who boasts 15...
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane let Liverpool down with 4/10 performances in loss at Leicester

Liverpool were left licking their wounds and wondering what could’ve been on Tuesday as they fell to a 1-0 Premier League loss against Leicester City. Jurgen Klopp’s men were all over Brenden Rodgers’ stubborn Foxes for long spells of the game, but after a collection of misses, it always felt like the hosts were never truly out it. Eventually, a stunning run and finish from Ademola Lookman condemned the Reds to defeat and handed Manchester City a major boost in the title race.
Liverpool's title challenge dealt blow in defeat at Leicester

London, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - Ademola Lookman dented Liverpool's Premier League title challenge as the Leicester forward punished Mohamed Salah's penalty miss to seal a shock 1-0 win on Tuesday. Liverpool trail leaders Manchester City by six points with the champions set to play at lowly Brentford on Wednesday.
'The league is DONE': Liverpool fans concede the Premier League title to Man City after 'embarrassing' defeat to a second-string Leicester side which leaves the Reds six points adrift of Pep Guardiola's men

Liverpool's dismal defeat to a weakened Leicester team was enough to convince many Reds fans the title race is finished, declaring Manchester City champions. Mohamed Salah had a spot-kick saved and hit the crossbar on the rebound, as Jurgen Klopp's men only managed to direct four of their 21 shots on target – and Ademola Lookman's strike won it.
Burnley: Sean Dyche believes player welfare is 'off the scale' after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp calls for return of five substitutions

Sean Dyche believes player welfare is "off the scale" after Jurgen Klopp accused Burnley of putting players' safety at risk by blocking the return to five substitutions. Dyche has previously said that adopting a five-substitute rule in the Premier League would benefit the big clubs and suggests football has to be careful over the direction it takes.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah called to Egypt's AFCON squad

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah headlines a group of six foreign-based players in Egypt's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, while there is a return for Aston Villa midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet. Coach Carlos Quieroz named a 25-man squad on Wednesday, recalling Trezeguet for the first time since the...
Liverpool lose at Leicester as West Ham boost top-four hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
'I Love To Watch Him Play' - PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Shares His Admiration For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Long time Liverpool target and French superstar Kylian Mbappe speaks of his admiration for Mohamed Salah, stating is is one of the best players in the world. Mohamed Salah's season, so far has been one to remember, as he looks set to break more records. Praise from the media, Klopp and fellow players alike has been non-stop for the Egyptian, with shouts of him currently being the world's best.
Premier League title race: Assessing Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.Here, we look at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.Manchester CityPep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point...
Mohamed Salah misses his first Premier League penalty for Liverpool in over FOUR YEARS... and iconic strikers Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are left stunned as the Premier League top scorer hits the bar from the rebound in defeat to Foxes

Deadly Mohamed Salah suffered penalty despair as Liverpool lost at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday – with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel the hero as the Reds' long run of perfect penalties abruptly ended. Inspired Schmeichel stopped Salah's spot kick after 15 minutes at the King Power Stadium, watched...
Ademola Lookman and Kasper Schmeichel earn Leicester win over Liverpool

Ademola Lookman stunned wasteful Liverpool as Leicester dealt a damaging blow to their title hopes.The substitute struck to snatch a 1-0 win which ended the Reds’ 10-game unbeaten run and was just their second defeat of the season.Liverpool should have been 2-0 up before then, Mohamed Salah missing his first Premier League penalty in four years and Sadio Mane blowing an excellent second-half chance.Leicester are also the first side to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool in the #PL this season! ⛔️#LEILIV— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021The Foxes made them pay as Jurgen Klopp’s second-placed side dropped crucial points...
Jurgen Klopp knows just how damaging Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester could be

The disappointment layering Jurgen Klopp’s words spelt out the severity of the damage defeat at Leicester did to Liverpool’s title aspirations. It was just their second loss in 29 league games, yet juxtaposed against Manchester City’s form and history of their relentlessness at the summit, the feeling hanging in the air was “game over”.By the time Liverpool play again, they could be 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s machine – and worse still, their next opponents are fellow championship contenders.You can’t win the division in December, but you can certainly lose it… “Chelsea and us play against each other so we...
Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura Ready To Take Center Stage

He is responsible for arguably the greatest moment in Tottenham Hotspur’s recent history. But Lucas Moura has never quite fulfilled his potential. The Brazilian forward scored a hattrick, including a dramatic added time winner, as Spurs beat Ajax in the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019. In the...
