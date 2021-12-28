ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvelettes singer Wanda Young dies at 78

By Duante Beddingfield, Detroit Free Press Published:
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Wanda Young, co-lead singer of popular Motown group The Marvelettes, died Dec. 15. She was 78. Fellow Motown performers remembered Young for her distinctive voice, wit and stage presence. “We were kids,” Motown singer Carolyn Crawford said, recalling her experiences with Young in the early 1960s....

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
