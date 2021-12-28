New York Rolls Out Initiative For Carbon-Neutral Homes

“Today…we make history in New York City. We lead the nation with the strongest vaccine mandate anywhere —- private sector vaccine mandate — reaching hundreds of thousands of businesses,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday. The mandate, which takes effect today, applies to all “workers in New York City who perform in-person work or interact with the public in the course of business,” including contractors. Individual businesses must verify and keep records of workers’ vaccination status. “Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to come to their workplace,” reads the summary of the order on the city’s web site. Those working on-site...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO