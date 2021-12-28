ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

New American Home 2022 Optimizes Space, Energy and Style

By Contact Editorial Dept
bdmag.com
 17 hours ago

New American Home 2022 Optimizes Space, Energy...

bdmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
themreport.com

The Best Tiny Home Markets in the Nation

The tiny house market is increasing at a rapid pace, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as the market and. desire for tiny living has seen extensive growth in recent years. Tiny Home Builders define the "Tiny House Movement" as an architectural and social movement that encourages...
REAL ESTATE
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residential Construction#The New American Home
yankodesign.com

Cozy bedrooms designed to inspire you with the best interior design ideas

The most important and sacred space in our home is our bedroom! It’s our happy place, a space where we can simply sprawl on our bed and de-stress after a long day of adulting. My bedroom is quite honestly my favorite place and my ultimate safe haven. However, in our modern urban homes, with their limited amount of space, it can be a task to do up our bedroom exactly the way we want to! But that doesn’t mean we do not try. Here’s a collection of inspiring and gorgeous bedroom designs that will surely prove to be major interior goals for you! These comforting and minimal bedroom designs will get you motivated to give your bedroom the makeover it truly deserves. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
arcamax.com

Living Space: Little ways to love your home in the new year

Instead of feeling blue after the holidays, consider this your opportunity for a clean slate. Tackle one (or a few!) of these small ways to declutter and restyle your home for a brighter, happier and cleaner new year. Adorn a bare mantel. Resist the urge to shop to fill that...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 Home Design Trends That Are Leaving in 2022

A new year is always time for a fresh start — and yes, that’s most definitely the case when it comes to home design trends. For better or for worse, not every look that reigned supreme in 2021 will carry over to 2022. Of course, none of this is to say that any design choices are objectively good or objectively bad. These are just the trends designers think they’ll be saying goodbye to sooner rather than later.
INTERIOR DESIGN
padailypost.com

Flegel’s Design: Style Your Home With Scarlett

At Flegel’s Design, Scarlett Urtecho and the other talented designers there help make your home the best expression of your style and your way of life – in other words, a home that’s perfect for you. Flegel’s showroom features beautiful furniture and accessories in a multitude of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
fa-mag.com

The Paranoid Style In American Investing

“Every age has its peculiar folly; some scheme, project, or phantasy into which it plunges, spurred on either by the love of gain, the necessity of excitement, or the mere force of imitation. Failing in these, it has some madness, to which it is goaded by political or religious causes,...
MARKETS
Real Simple

Space of the Week: This Beachy Bedroom Puts a Patterned Spin on Coastal Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When Morgan Smith, founder of swimwear company Minnow, moved from Southern California to South Carolina with her husband Joel and their three young kids, they knew they'd be hosting West Coast visitors once they got settled. "We live in Mount Pleasant, which is located on a marsh with a coastal view of Sullivan's Island," she says. "The neighborhood is very sweet and family-focused, and we're able to golf-cart our kids to school."
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dayton Daily News

Contemporary-style home feature flexible living space

Contemporary-style home has flexible recreation space plus bonus space above the garage, adding to the floor plan versatility. Listed for $259,900 by Keller Williams Advisors Realty, the cedar-sided ranch at 7491 Pelbrook Farm Drive has about 2,480 square feet of living space. Located in the Pelbrook Farm subdivision of Centerville, the house is nestled among mature landscaping. A long concrete driveway leads up to the oversized, two-car, side-entry garage. A wooden privacy fence surrounds the back yard.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
parentmap.com

Expert Tips for Optimizing Your Home’s Energy Efficiency

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by Flyhomes. It’s hard to get everyone in the family to use the recycling bin correctly, but most of the time, lifestyle changes like these are the only way to be more environmentally friendly. Roughly one-third of your personal environmental footprint comes from the energy used in your home. So, when you move, adding energy efficiency to your house-hunting criteria can translate into positive offsets to your family’s environmental impact. And the home efficiency upgrades you make today just might help you sell your house in the future.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy