NHL-League postpones games in Canada, citing attendance restrictions

 16 hours ago
(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) postponed nine upcoming games citing attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities on Tuesday, as COVID-19 continued to sideline players.

The league also postponed Wednesday’s Detroit Red Wings game at the New York Islanders two days after the home side placed four of their players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and isolated from their team, bringing the total number of postponements this season to 80.

The NHL and players’ body (NHLPA) agreed this week to allow teams to form temporary “taxi squads” to help avoid more disruptions to the season, after players returned from an extended holiday break on Sunday.

Last week the league said it would not send players to the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing the pandemic’s “profound disruption” to its schedule.

Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
New York State
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
#Canada#Upcoming Games#Nhl League#Canadian#Nhlpa
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

