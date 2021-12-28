ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Hitting Homers

By Makakilo
azsnakepit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA downtrend happened in the last two seasons. At the top level, the homers per PA fell from .035 in 2019 to .023 in 2021. Because in 2022 many of those players will not be playing for the Diamondbacks, let’s look at 12 position players who will likely return to play...

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: Predicting 3 big signings in free agency 2.0

For the New York Yankees to have a productive off-season, they need to find and acquire players to fill the shortstop, outfield and starting pitching slots. After the failed experiment at shortstop with Gleyber Torres, the Yankees were thought to be interested in acquiring a big-money, long-term solution. But reports continuously indicate that management may prefer a stopgap instead of a big name like Carlos Correa.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Where could Freddie Freeman land if he leaves the Braves?

Five-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman entered the lockout without a home. After 12 years with the Braves and coming off a championship, the assumption is that Atlanta remains the favorite to retain him. The last information we have on Freeman’s negotiations with the Braves dates back to mid-November. On...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MLB stars who may have already played their last games

This year, we’ve seen former quality MLB players such as Joakim Soria, Daniel Murphy, Cody Allen, Nick Markakis, Hector Rondon, Jordan Zimmermann, Welington Castillo and Nate Jones decide to retire. All current MLB free agents are experiencing the first work stoppage of their careers right now. Should the lockout end sometime in February, there could be a burst of concentrated free agent signings and trades unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Exploring Re-Signing Albert Pujols, Pros and Cons

Once the Angels designated Albert Pujols for assignment in early May, the Dodgers shocked the baseball world by signing the near-certain future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Pujols was in the last year of a 10-year $240 million contract that will forever be remembered as one of the very worst ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Homer
Person
Daulton Varsho
Talking Chop

Braves Mailbag: Freddie Freeman, Starting Rotation and more

Thank you to everyone who sent in questions for our mailbag segments this year. This has become one of my favorite things to write so I appreciate that there has been interest. As expected, most of this week’s questions centers on Freddie Freeman but I also discuss the starting rotation and the rebuild. Let’s get to it!
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers Ranked In Baseball-Reference ‘2021 Sportify Wrapped’

Baseball-Reference released their “2021 Sportify Wrapped,” which ranked the players and teams who were most searched and viewed on their website, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were well represented. The 2020 World Series champions made multiple key acquisitions in an attempt to defend their title and won 106...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Chase Field
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s words to Ronald Acuña Jr. carry weight for Atlanta Braves return

It has become quite fashionable to try to figure out which team Freddie Freeman may leave the Atlanta Braves for this offseason to continue his Major League Baseball career. However, could words spoken to Atlanta teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. just after the Braves won the World Series be enough to let Atlanta fans know that Freeman plans to be back with the team in 2022?
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Giants Sign Away LA Minor League Pitcher Brickhouse

According to the team transactions page on MLB.com, the San Francisco Giants reached an agreement with a former Dodgers' minor league pitcher. Bryan Brickhouse, a right-handed pitcher, was with double-A Tulsa in 2021 and went 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 appearances, 10 of which were starts. Before ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Potential Roadblocks to Signing Freddie Freeman

The Freddie Freeman sweepstakes are far from over, but with the lockout still underway, it will be some time before the Braves’ first baseman finds a home this offseason. MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes recently looked at a few potential suitors for Freeman in the event that he doesn’t return to Atlanta, including the Dodgers. And while Los Angeles has long been a rumored destination for Freddie, Tim has a few reservations about the team’s ultimate desire to strike a deal.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

2021 Pitcher of the Year: Merrill Kelly

We don’t have a ‘Pittie for the Comeback Player of the Year, but if we did, then Merrill Kelly would likely have won that as well. Going into the off-season, his future was uncertain to put it mildly. He underwent thoracic outlet surgery in September 2020, to correct an issue that was causing problems with the nerves in his shoulder. It was not a common procedure and the track record for recovery from it was spotty, to the point that there were questions over whether or not the team would pick up Kelly’s 2021 option. They did, and Kelly repaid them by being the most reliable member of the rotation, leading the team in starts, innings and pitcher production (as measured by bWAR).
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes: 12/27 - Thirsty

“The Arizona Diamondbacks ripped out the grass at Chase Field ahead of the 2019 season, replacing it with synthetic grass. [...] The Phoenix-based major league baseball team thought it would save 2 million gallons a year. In the first season, the savings were closer to 4.5 million gallons, which is roughly the annual water usage of 49 households in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Should LA Re-Sign Kenley Jansen?

For the first time since signing a five-year, $80 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, Kenley Jansen has entered free agency. The franchise saves leader (350) is coming off a season that may not have started great but definitely ended strong with a 2.22 ERA, 3.08 FIP, and 38 saves ...
MLB
FanSided

If Corey Seager wanted to be back with Dodgers he would have fired Scott Boras

Easier said than done, right? When one of us plebeians is faced with a colossal decision concerning money, we usually sell out. It’s just the way the world works. So we’re not exactly calling Corey Seager out for turning down $75 million extra bucks, but we’re also not not calling him out. After all, wasn’t it Seager who said he wanted to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers? Wasn’t it Seager who decided to employ the most cutthroat agent in the business? Wasn’t it Seager who bought into the rumor that the Dodgers were eyeing Francisco Lindor to replace him before the 2020 season began?
MLB
FanSided

3 Dodgers trades that can help LA win the offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much this offseason, but they’re positioned better than almost any team when the MLB lockout ends. As much as Corey Seager’s departure might’ve stung, it was clear the Dodgers prepared for it last summer by acquiring Trea Turner and holding onto Gavin Lux. As much as Max Scherzer bolting for the Mets might’ve hurt the depth chart … OK, there’s actually no upside to that one, which is the impetus for most of our theoretical trades listed below.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman replacements that would make fans furious

If the Braves decide to go cheap with a Freddie Freeman replacement, rather than simply paying him what he’s worth, fans in the ATL won’t be happy. Freeman is still favored to return to the Braves, so we should start there. Very little suggests that the 32-year-old would rather end his career elsewhere, despite growing frustration with the front office and meetings with other teams before the MLB lockout.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy