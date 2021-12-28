The Top 35 Recipes of 2021: These Were Your Most-Loved Clean Meals

Brussels sprouts have had it rough. Horrifically mistreated throughout the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties, for too long we threw them into boiling water and left them to wilt, stew and practically dissolve.In the process, generations have grown up thinking sprouts are disgusting, an inedible hell only to be endured on Christmas Day.“I still have nightmares now, watching my mum on Christmas Eve criss-crossing the bottom of the sprouts,” remembers chef Gordon Ramsay, author of Ramsay In 10 (Hodder & Stoughton, £25). “The minute she blanched them they blew up – all the leaves had separated.”I love me some crispy Brussels...
