Watch Amber Jackson Steep Change Through Tea and Conversation

There’s something about living in the same place — the same house, the same neighborhood, the same city — for 65 years (and yes, I still don’t and can’t drive at 65, but thankfully, I have the same amount of curiosity that I had when this picture was taken) that allows you to know where all the dents and breaks in the fences came from, what the vacant lots or more recently-built buildings used to be decades ago, the transition of Old Worcester to New Worcester to Old Worcester to New Worcester being an already twice survived film; remembering helping one of your best friend’s family move their entire collection of possessions, packed tightly into already broken cardboard boxes, from the up the street when their home was taken for the Elm Park Community School after one of our classmates accidently burned down the Dix Street Elementary School Annex; the long walk up to the lower part of Grafton Street going past the beloved parts of the downtown of your childhood that had been demolished to make way for the new mall that was going to bring the city into the modern age; the reality that wasn’t going to happen about the same time the classmate from the aforementioned family was charged with murder in another part of the city (and seeing his son ended up in a similar situation about the time rumors of the next version of Worcester was on the way); and wondering how many of the younger kids growing up here today will be affected by the tens of thousands of new residents moving into the city and whether they’ll be a place for them at all.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO