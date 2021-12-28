Watch Aiyah Josiah-Faeduwor Help Incubate BIPOC-Owned Food Businesses

Brown disregards pleas, moves forward with demo for new dorms. As many Fox Point residents know, The Fox Point Neighborhood Association (FPNA) joined a coalition of neighborhood leaders last spring and summer to send letters of concern to Brown University President Christina Paxson regarding the university’s plans to build two large dormitories on Brook Street – and in doing so, demolish three historic homes and displace several local businesses. The coalition also circulated a petition that was signed by over 1,100 neighbors. The result? The university will proceed with the project largely as planned. While the coalition acknowledged early on that Brown would likely move ahead with construction, the group had hoped for concessions in order to reduce the scale of the designs, save the homes, and retain the businesses. While Paxson and other university leaders listened to neighbors at an in-person meeting last September and made minor adjustments to the designs of the dorms, by and large they did not compromise. The university has since broken ground on the project.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO