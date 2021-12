Whether we’re just starting out in our careers or self-checking mid-stream, finding that intersection of what we love and what we’re good at is an art and a science! Even when we have a variety of jobs, some themes in our passions and capabilities constantly repeat themselves. You could think of this as building your own personal “career archetype” over time based on the type of work you’re routinely drawn to. Going back to this “north star” of your true self can be an awesome way to shape your career even through a wide variety of jobs and hone in on your differentiated expertise!

